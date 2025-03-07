MP for Sunyani West, Millicent Yeboah Amankwaa has generated an uproar of laughter on social media after a video of her speaking in Parliament surfaced

The MP was given the floor to contribute to an ongoing discourse but ended up expressing herself in what has been described by many as poor grammar

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed feelings on social media as some laughed over the video while others expressed their disappointment

Member of Parliament for Sunyani West, Millicent Yeboah Amankwaa, was given the platform to contribute to discussions in the Parliament but ended up causing a stir in the House.

The member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) looked glamorous in a beautiful black suit while addressing the House.

She was speaking on the collapsed banks resulting from the banking sector clean-up, however, her language made it impossible for many to understand her.

Honourable Millicent joins Ghana's ninth parliament

Honourable Millicent is one of the newbie MPs who made it to Ghana's ninth parliament. Despite being a fresher, the Sunyani West MP has made her presence felt by attempting to contribute to discussions in the house.

However, her recent contribution did not seem to impress many Ghanaians as she was heard in a video that has surfaced on social media speaking poor English, by mixing tenses, among other grammatical errors.

"You know, if you’re able to tell…collapsed banks, collapsed banks, collapsed banks, and people are unemployed, you cannot today sat that, but even, even, Mr Speaker, even Mr Speaker, with the termination, yesterday, I am so surprised," she said in one portion of the video.

"My respectable colleague, he made mention that he couldn’t he couldn’t hear, he couldn’t hear that his Excellency John Dramani Mahama spoke about job creation. And then he say any initiatives. But if..." she said in another portion.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Sunyani West MP's speech

Netizens who saw the video shared their views on the speech delivered by the Sunyani West MP.

@NANA YAW Nketiah wrote:

"Kyeresɛ ɔnfa past tense ne subject-verb agreement nyɛ hweeeee."

@hubert1sco. wrote:

"The problem we have in Ghana is that most people think speaking English fluently means you hv sense forgetting that mad ppl in US, UK speaks English fluently."

@bigbashgh2 wrote:

"The only correct sentence in her speech was, " His Excellency John Dramani Mahama."

@Jack lord wrote:

"How did she end up as an MP?"

@Naa Asheley wrote:

"Madam said a lot but nothing."

@Abdul Latif Chalpagn Sadia wrote:

"And she will still take salary more a teacher in this country."

@obaa tina wrote:

"Subject verb disagreement."

🤴King🤴

Eiii somebody type am for WORD… 😂😂😂

Yaw Bino

Yesterday I am soo surprised s3n? 😢😢😢

