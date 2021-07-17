The Communications Director of the UK Branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Ansah Obofour, has come under criticisms following a sexist comment about Farida Mahama

John Dumelo has attacked him and called him "stupid fool"

Obofour has said Farida must have started having an affair with a man because she is already wearing makeup at age 14

Others have joined Dumelo to jab him for his comment about an underage person

The UK New Patriotic Party (NPP) Communications Director, Nana Ansah Obofour, has incurred the wrath of John Dumelo following a comment he made about Farida Mahama.

Dumelo has called Ansah a stupid fool for making his comments and said his children must be ashamed of him.

The former president’s daughter celebrated her 14th birthday on July 16, and her photos were all over social media.

However, when everyone admired the teenager and wished her well, Ansah shared one of her beautiful photos and wrote that Farida must be having affairs because she already started wearing makeup.

This got Dumelo angry and warned him never to make such a comment about Farida or any other young child.

Mahama celebrates Farida's birthday

Meanwhile, Mahama released two beautiful photos of his only daughter, Farida Mahama.

The former president shared the photos in celebration of the teenager's birthday on Friday, July 16, 2021.

In the photos which were posted on Mahama's official Facebook page, Farida looked quite big considering she is only in her early teens.

