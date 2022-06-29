A Ghanaian man was spotted at the Arise Ghana Demonstration with a strange-looking doll. Some peeps suspect it is a voodoo doll

The man stood at the protest grounds in a red T-shirt with a doll in his hand. The doll had a red cloth, and a chain made with leaves around its neck

The video went viral and had folks on the internet speculating that it was a voodoo doll, whiles others felt it was just a regular sculpture

The Arise Ghana Demonstration has been riddled with lots of drama as photos and videos from the events have gone viral on social media.

A gentleman who was at the protest grounds was spotted with a wooden sculptured doll in his hands. The doll had a red cloth around its neck together with a chain made from leaves.

Photo: Man holding voodoo-like object Source: PulseGh, gettyimages

Source: UGC

The young man was in a red T-shirt and also had a chain of leaves around his neck. He stood there with a frown on his face and his sculptured doll in his arms.

The video had netizens debating whether it was a voodoo doll or it was just a regular sculpture. The majority felt it was a voodoo doll. YEN.com.gh compiled some interesting reactions to the video.

Emjay DeCeena felt it was a voodoo doll as he said:

If there is power in this juju thing,why didn't he stay and chant at home? Oh!! He rather carried his God to grounds not the other way round

Donewell McWonder felt it was not a voodoo doll as he wrote:

What makes that art a voodoo doll..???

Omor Brown also felt it was a regular sculpture

Nothing Dey inside just normal wood art work

Sylvanus K Azah also said:

He should have tell the useless thing he's carrying to solve whatever problem he's there for.

Arise Ghana Demonstration: Bernard Mornah Claims Police Infiltrated Protesters By Wearing Branded T-Shirts

In other news, Bernard Mornah, one of the leaders of the demonstrations on Tuesday, has said police did not conduct themselves professionally.

Mr Mornah said despite the IGP's assurances that his men will be professional, it appears some top officers took instructions from another authority.

The leading member of Arise Ghana, conveners of the protest, said President Nana Akufo-Addo had infiltrated the police service with violence.

Source: YEN.com.gh