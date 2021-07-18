- Ladies have been warned against dating men who wear kaftan

- Esinam Batali said on Joy FM that such men are heart breakers

- She also adds that men heartbreakers use small wallets, an iPhone X or Samsung Galaxy X20

A relationship commentator who goes by Esinam Batali, has cautioned ladies against dating men who usually prefer kaftans as their outfits for all occasions.

The digital marketing strategist, who spoke on Joy FM’s Strong and Sassy show argues that men who often appear in neatly ironed ‘kaftan’ are notorious for breaking hearts.

“Those who come into your life to break your heart have this outward brand. Their starter pack includes a neatly ironed kaftan. You know, with the lines showing and clean. Usually in grey or wine. They also wear these cute slippers and sandals, and they are holding a small wallet and maybe iPhone X and above or Samsung Galaxy X20 and above is all part of the branding,” she told host Eyram Yehouessi.

Laptop robbery at Ecobank

A chief security officer at the Kokomlemle branch of Ecobank in Accra, has been jailed for stealing two laptops from the bank’s office.

Abdul Manaf Issah, was captured by a CCTV camera stealing the computers. But he denied same saying he was only carrying boxes containing newspapers.

It all happened when two HP Elite Book 840 G3 Laptop computers with serial numbers 5CG650417D and 5CG635IF8Z with faulty hard drives were given to the Bank’s IT staff, Patience Adwoa Agyeiwaa, to repair.

The prosecution said after Agyeiwaa had started working on the laptops, she placed them in a cabinet in her office and went on four-day leave.

The prosecution said, however, on 11 June 2019, when Agyeiwaa reported to work, she detected that the two laptops were missing.

Chief Inspector Haligah said the complainant confronted Isaah as the Head of Security but he denied knowledge of the whereabouts of the laptop computers.

He said the complainant then played a CCTV footage, which captured Issah carrying a carton suspected to contain the laptops from the IT Office but Issah denied it again and explained that what he was carrying was a carton containing newspapers.

Kennedy Agyapong – MP issues

The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Murtala Mohammed, says he regrets using “honorable” as a title of a parliamentarian.

The main opposition NDC legislator decried recent statements by a colleague MP, Kennedy Agyapong, calling for a journalist to be beaten over the Ejura Killings probe.

Murtala Mohammed lamented that utterances as those from Kennedy Agyapong “ has dented the honorable title in Ghana” therefore calling on the public to rather call him “comrade”.

“I expect honorable to be absolutely honorable but the conduct of characters like Kennedy Agyapong is dishonorable and there is no pride wanted to be associated with the title,” he maintained.

