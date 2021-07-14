The National Democratic Congress says the CID is not the right body to probe the bribery claims levelled against the Chief Justice

Justice Anin Yeboah is embroiled in an allegation of payment to influence a court decision

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the General Secretary of the NDC says the CID has not earned the trust of Ghanaians because of recent issues

The National Democratic Congress says the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service cannot be trusted to properly probe the claims of bribery against Chief Justice Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the General Secretary of the NDC, stated that the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) is better positioned to probe the issue.

CID can't be trusted to investigate a $5 Million bribery case against Chief Justice - NDC. Photo source: Supreme Court of Ghana, National Democratic Congress

Source: Facebook

On Monday, June 12, 2021, YEN.com reported that Chief Justice Yeboah had pushed back against claims that he took a $5million bribe to sway a decision in a court case.

He further called on the CID to examine the report, but the NDC does not trust the CID to do a fair job.

“We recall how corruption cases like the Australia Visa fraud scandal, the Galamsey fraud scandal, the 500 missing excavators scandal, just to mention a few ended in clear cover-ups when handled by the Police CID,” said Nketiah in response to the call per a Kasapa FM report.

"The magnitude and gravity of this matter call for utmost transparency and confidence-building which the CID cannot muster at the moment.”

Background

Ogyeedom Obranu Kwesi Atta IV filed a claim to the disciplinary committee of the General Legal Council against Lawyer Akwasi Afrifa.

He claimed he paid Akwasi Afrifa $100,000 on the basis that he would get a pleasing judgment on his behalf.

In his response to the complaint against him, Afrifa stated that the petitioner (Ogyeedom) told him (Lawyer Afrifa) to refund a GH¢300,000 legal fees paid to him to allegedly enable him (Ogyeedom) raise a $5million bribe to be paid to the Chief Justice to get a favourable decision in a pending legal dispute.

