Antoine Semenyo has etched his name into Ghanaian football history after winning the Premier League Player of the Month Award

The 26-year-old beat competition from five other stars to become the first Ghanaian to claim the honour in 11 years

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the only three Ghanaian footballers, including Semenyo, who have won the prestigious accolade

When Antoine Semenyo lifted the Premier League Player of the Month award, it marked more than just a personal triumph.

The London-born forward joined a small but distinguished group of players from Ghana who have left a memorable imprint on England’s top flight.

For decades, the honour has proven difficult for Ghanaian footballers to secure, making every winner part of a special club defined by remarkable performances.

3 Ghanaian Stars Including Antoine Semenyo to Win Premier League Player of the Month. Photos by Shaun Botterill and Juan Manuel Serrano Arce.

Source: Getty Images

Only three players from the West African nation have achieved the feat since the league’s formation.

Below is a closer look at the trio who have earned the prestigious monthly recognition.

Ghanaian players who won POTM prize

3. Anthony Yeboah

The legendary striker may not have spent many seasons in England, yet his influence remains unforgettable. During his time at Leeds United, Yeboah delivered some of the most spectacular moments seen in the league.

His first Player of the Month honour arrived in March 1995 after an outstanding run in front of goal.

The powerful forward struck five times in four matches, including a memorable brace against Wimbledon FC.

Supporters at Elland Road adored him and gave him the nickname “Yegoala” because of his deadly finishing.

Six months later he claimed the prize again in September 1995, following another excellent spell.

That month featured four goals in five appearances, highlighted by a thunderous volley against Liverpool at Elland Road.

The strike is widely celebrated as one of the greatest goals in Premier League history.

3 Ghanaian Stars Including Antoine Semenyo to Win Premier League Player of the Month. Photo by Stu Forster.

Source: Getty Images

2. Andre Ayew

The former Black Stars captain adapted quickly after joining Swansea City in 2015. From his very first match, he showed he was ready for the challenge of English football.

Ayew introduced himself in style by scoring on his league debut against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, equalising in a 2-2 draw.

Confidence continued to grow in the following fixture when he found the net again during a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United.

His impressive start did not end there. In the next outing against Manchester United, he scored once more and provided an assist.

Those performances helped him secure the Player of the Month award for August 2015.

Ayew later finished the 2015/16 campaign as Swansea’s leading scorer, with 12 goals from 34 league appearances.

1. Antoine Semenyo

More than a decade after Ayew’s achievement, Semenyo ensured Ghana had another representative among the award’s winners.

The attacker, who joined Manchester City from AFC Bournemouth in January, enjoyed an excellent February to claim the prize.

Across five league matches, he produced three goals and one assist. His strikes came against Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham and Leeds United, performances that quickly caught the attention of fans and analysts alike.

Beyond becoming the third Ghanaian to secure the honour, Semenyo also reached another milestone at City.

He became the first player from the club to win the monthly award since Raheem Sterling achieved the feat in December 2021, apart from prolific striker Erling Haaland, according to Man City's website.

For the Black Stars forward, the recognition signals a promising start to life in Manchester and adds another proud chapter to Ghana’s growing legacy in the Premier League.

Source: YEN.com.gh