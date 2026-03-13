Mr Edward Attobrah, a degree holder from one of Ghana’s prestigious universities, has demonstrated that formal education can complement informal business success

He said that introduced to the second-hand clothing (thrift) business by his parents, who relied on it as their primary source of income

According to him, he ships multiple containers of second-hand clothes every month, becoming one of the largest suppliers to sellers in Accra Central

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The story of Mr Edward Attobrah, a second-hand clothing dealer in Accra’s central business district, is a lesson for young people that having a formal education does not prevent one from making a living in informal businesses.

Mr Attobrah, a degree holder from one of Ghana’s prestigious universities, revealed that he was introduced to the second-hand clothing, or thrift clothing, business by his parents, who relied on it as their primary source of income.

Edward Attobrah has turned his parents’ thrift clothing business into a thriving enterprise. Photo credit: ChannelOneTV/TikTok

Source: TikTok

After completing his studies, Mr Attobrah found it challenging to secure a job in his desired field.

He therefore decided to join his parents in the business, applying the knowledge and critical thinking skills acquired during his education to grow and expand the venture.

Today, Mr Attobrah ships multiple containers of clothing each month and is one of the largest suppliers of second-hand clothes to sellers in the Accra Central business district.

Edward Attobrah encourages youth to explore business opportunities, even in informal sectors. Photo credit: ChannelOneTV/YouTube

Source: Youtube

He further revealed that he now imports thrift clothes from Korea and China, a development that has significantly boosted the scale and profitability of his business.

Watch the TikTok video below:

UK-based businessman advises Ghanaian youths

UK-based businessman Zoro King has urged Ghanaian youths to relocate abroad to seek greener pastures.

According to Zoro King, a wealthy car tyre dealer in the United Kingdom, life abroad offers better opportunities than in Ghana.

Speaking to a content creator, the businessman, known in private circles as Sean Solomon Frimpong, said it was difficult for individuals from poor homes in Ghana to succeed in the country.

He therefore advised the youth, especially those without well-paying jobs, not to hesitate to travel abroad when an opportunity arises.

When asked if one could make it in Ghana, Zoro King said it was possible, but extremely difficult.

Expanding further on his claims, the car tyre dealer said salaries earned in Ghana are negligible, making it difficult for people to live comfortably in the country.

Zoro King moved out of Ghana after senior high school and hustled his way through many jobs to establish his car tyre business in the UK.

Aside from his business in the UK, Zoro King also owns several hostels and fuel stations across Ghana.

He is currently in Ghana to commission his newly completed mansion at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region. Below is the video of Zoro King's interview with the content creator.

Below is the video of Zoro King's interview with the content creator:

Zoro King flaunts customised Range Rover

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UK-based car tyre dealer, Zoro King, flaunted a new Range Rover.

In a video, the businessman was captured embossing a customised number plate, with the inscription "Zoro 1," on the car.

Many followers of his social media pages thronged the comment section to congratulate him upon coming across the video.

Source: YEN.com.gh