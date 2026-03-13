VIP Jeoun Transport CEO Agya Wiase has gifted female driver Florence Marfo a bus for her dedication and resilience

Florence Marfo, who has worked under Agya Wiase since 2015, is the only female driver under VIP Transport

She shared the news of her gift, explaining that her boss was rewarding her for her hardwork and loyalty

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CEO of VIP Jeoun Transport Services, Yaw Amponsah Marfo, widely known as Agya Wiase or Yesu Dea, has gifted one of his workers, Florence Marfo, a bus.

The transport mogul gifted Florence Marfo, the first and only female driver of one of the buses under Agya Wiase's stables, for her dedicated service.

VIP Transport's first female driver, Florence Marfo, receives bus gift from CEO, Agya Wiase. Photo source: @asetenepa, @zionfelix

Source: Instagram

Florence, who will be 49 on April 28, 2026, disclosed the special gift from her boss during an interview with Kumasi-based media personality, Akoto Mansa, published on March 8, 2026.

According to her, she has been driving VIP buses under Agya Wiase since 2015, travelling from Accra to Kumasi, Techiman, Wa, and other destinations.

She recently took a break due to a prolonged illness, which put her on the sidelines for almost one year.

Upon recovery, her mother also fell sick, and she had to stop work to take care of her, even though she eventually lost her mother.

"For the work, I have slowed down because I fell sick for over six months, getting to one year. After recovering, my mother also fell ill, and I had to stay home to take care of her."

See a Facebook post celebrating Florence Marfo below:

Agya Wiase gifts VIP driver a bus

Amid her personal struggles, Agya Wiase decided to bring a smile to her face by giving her one of the buses as a gift.

"Agya Wiase has gifted a bus to me. If you ever see him, kindly thank him for me," she said with smiles.

She explained that the VIP Transport boss told her that he was giving her the bus because, in all her years working under him, she had never made him incur any debt.

VIP Transport's first female driver, Madam Florence Marfo, drives one of these buses on long journeys across regions. Photo source: VIP Transport

Source: Facebook

Madam Florence indicated that even though she does not know the exact cost of the vehicle, she was aware that it could cost about GHC500,000.

"The bus is in a good state...I do not know the cost of the bus; however, I know insurance companies, when doing comprehensive insurance, would value it between GH₵400,000 and GH₵500,000," she said.

She added that she would start using the gifted bus after she concludes the burial and funeral for her late mother.

Watch the YouTube video below (scroll to 36 minutes):

VIP owner Agya Wiase builds house for wife's burial

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agya Wiase had built a plush all-white house as the final resting place for his late wife, Deaconess Emelia Amponsah Marfo.

The VIP Transport owner unveiled the tombstone during a one-year memorial service attended by family and friends in Ankaase, Ashanti Region.

The compound featured tiled floors, a porch, and coordinated black-and-white decor, with a kente cloth draped over the tombstone before its unveiling.

Wreaths from Agya Wiase, his children, church members, and other groups were laid, and prayers were offered by a pastor as mourners, dressed mainly in black and white, honoured the deceased.

Source: YEN.com.gh