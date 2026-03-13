Former England youth goalkeeper Amy Carr has tragically died at the age of 35 after a decade-long battle with a serious illness

Despite her diagnosis, Carr inspired many in 2024 by completing the Dublin Marathon and raising more than £28,000 for Brain Tumour Research

Her sickness was discovered after she collapsed at home in 2015, leading to life-saving surgery and a remarkable journey of resilience

Former women’s footballer Amy Carr has reportedly passed away on Friday, March 13, at the age of 35, following a long fight with a brain tumour.

Carr, a former youth international goalkeeper, had lived with a high-grade brain tumour since being diagnosed in 2015.

Despite her illness, she continued to inspire many through her determination and charity work.

In 2024, she completed the Dublin Marathon to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research, managing to collect an impressive £28,718 to support efforts aimed at improving treatment and finding a cure.

According to The Sun, her diagnosis came after a frightening incident at home. Carr reportedly fainted after being startled by a spider, prompting doctors to arrange an MRI scan. The scan revealed a tumour described as being roughly the size of a golf ball.

Speaking to the BBC in the past, Carr recalled pacing anxiously around her bedroom moments before collapsing.

Within the following 18 months, she suffered two more episodes where she lost consciousness, including one at the gym.

Amy Carr's surgery before death

Meanwhile, doctors later performed a craniotomy in an attempt to remove as much of the tumour as possible. The operation had severe short-term effects, leaving Carr unable to walk or speak for eight days.

She subsequently underwent a demanding course of radiotherapy and chemotherapy, alongside intensive physiotherapy to rebuild her strength and regain both speech and mobility.

Her ability to eventually run a full marathon years later was widely regarded as a remarkable achievement and a testament to her resilience.

Before her illness, Carr had represented England at the youth level, earning 16 caps up to the Under-19 side, according to The Sun.

During her club career, she was also part of the setups at several prominent teams, including Chelsea, Arsenal, and Reading.

A celebration of Carr’s life is scheduled to take place in Hertfordshire on 23 March. Donations in her memory continue to be accepted through her JustGiving page to support ongoing research into brain tumours.

Tributes pour in for Amy Carr

In the meantime, following Amy Carr's painful passing, tributes have poured in on social media, honouring the memories of the former Arsenal footballer.

The Brain Tumour Research commented on X:

''We are deeply saddened to hear that Amy Carr has died following her battle with a brain tumour, aged 35. A former England youth international who played for clubs including Chelsea F.C. Women, Arsenal W.F.C. and Reading F.C. Women.

Amy showed incredible strength and determination after being diagnosed with a high-grade brain tumour in 2015. In 2024, she ran the Dublin Marathon to raise money for Brain Tumour Research. In total, Amy raised an extraordinary £28,718 to help fund vital research into brain tumours.

Our thoughts are with Amy’s family, friends, and everyone who loved her. We are so grateful for the awareness she raised and the difference she made.''

There were also messages of condolence from some fans.

@RA wrote on X:

''Very sad to learn of this. May Amy’s holy soul rest in the sleep of peace.''

@Robin Dunford also said:

''Very sad. Rest in peace, Amy.''

