A video of an adorable baby boy has caught the attention of many social media users and going viral on various platforms

The video clip was shared by the boy’s mother, @Dukes_Gangg on Instagram and TikTok and seriously sparked positive reactions from the account holder’s followers

Briefly News takes a look at the video of the cute toddler that has reached more than four million views in three days

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Social media users are thrilled by an adorable video of a baby that is going viral on various social media platforms. The toddler is posted by its parent, @Dukes_Gangg, but the videos on TikTok and Instagram are really causing a storm.

The clip has clocked more than four million views in three days on Tik Tok and has also attracted attention. Looking at the reactions, many people feel the boy relates better to his daddy than mommy.

After hearing his father's voice, he laughs and many were expecting a very loud cry as the daddy disturbed the young man's peaceful sleep.

Social media users are truly impressed by a video of a child that is going viral. Image: @Dukes_Gangg/Instagram

Source: UGC

The post reads:

@Diva_Jones said:

“OMG I love him.”

@Alice_inyourwonderland said:

“I follow you guys TikTok and when I was scrolling through my feed I was like hey I know that cute baby!!! Love you guys! Stay blessed.”

@Wearerelated said:

“OMG... what a smile... as a DHS worker this child sees and receives smiles to give smiles. God bless this beautiful family.”

@Avasglitzygloss said:

“I’ve been waiting for him to go viral when I saw this video on TikTok a few months back.”

@Pancake_Pretty said:

“He is absolutely precious.”

@Agoddess312 said:

“My favourite Insta nephew!!! It been rocking with you before Shade Room, Tina or Oprah!!”

@Blessingpleoplemia said:

“Love it, awww adorable.”

@Queennaeela said:

“He’s such a happy cute baby, lol.”

@Shaybeauti_Ful said:

“OMG he is adorable and he loves his daddy a lot as soon as he recognised the voice and he was there it was nothing but smiles.”

"I want one": Cute baby babbling on the phone leaves hearts melting

Remaining with stories on babies, it was reported that a beautiful baby has left many South African Twitter users completely in their feels after she was spotted in a short video acting as though she was on a call. In the clip, she holds a phone to her ear and babbles sweetly while using hilarious hand gestures.

"Babies are cute though," the video was captioned by @therealxolo.

Many South Africans loved the sweet video and wasted no time in heading to the comment section where they were simply swooning over how very beautiful and cute she is.

Enjoy reading our stories?

Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh