The African Twitter community is celebrating a stunning woman who just qualified as a commercial pilot

@MafokoKopano says she has finally realised her childhood dream to become a pilot and asked her social media followers to say ‘Hooray’

The stunning woman’s inspiring post has touched many and her social networking friends have expressed delight

A stunning African woman is in a celebratory mood after qualifying as a commercial pilot. The lady says it’s still unbelievable that she has finally realised her childhood dream.

@MafokoKopano has shared this beautiful story on social media and has asked her followers to congratulate her.

The beautiful woman explains she is now a multi-rated pilot and her outfit tells a story that she is indeed one of the best in the skies.

South Africans are congratulating a stunning woman who is a commercial pilot.

The post reads:

@MphoLebelone said:

“I'm inspired and proud to see one of our own being successful in their journey. Congratulations.”

@2Mexxx said:

“Please play "Le plane ilandile" after your first land and walk out the plane like this Granny.”

@DrZaula said:

“For the sake of my patients and niece. When do you apply or get forms for your field? Congratulations by the way. All the best.”

@Mocking_Bird254 said:

“I wanted to be a pilot too growing up, ended up being an Electrical and Electronics Engineer buy my dream is not dead yet. Keep soaring high beautiful incoming captain.”

@S_Phenyo said:

“So incredibly proud of you.”

@ThulareTshenolo said:

“I love love love this.”

@Xolinengudza said:

“Well done, dreams do come through. SA is proud of every achievement it receives especially of the young ones. SA future shinning.”

@Sellmore123 said:

“Can I take you out for a lunch? You deserve it.”

@VuyoSimawo said:

“Looking stunning switathi... ooh indiza mshini.”

Ghana's youngest pilot

Piloting is a very lucrative job, but unfortunately not many Ghanaians can be counted to have carved a niche for themselves in this profession.

For the few that we have around, it goes without saying that the women pilots are even lesser in number.

It, therefore, might surprise you to know that Ghana’s youngest commercial pilot is a female and she goes by the name Audrey Esi Swatson.

