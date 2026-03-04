Lifestyle coach Counsellor Lutterodt has broken his silence following the release of controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa

In a viral video, he blasted Angel Asiamah, claiming he doesn't deserve the applause and praise from Ghanaians, arguing that Mama Pat's husband had done nothing special

The counsellor’s remarks have sparked massive reactions on social media as Ghanaians thronged the comments section with their thoughts

Counsellor Lutterodt has broken his silence after Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, popularly called Nana Agradaa or Mama Pat, was released from prison.

Following the preacher's release from prison on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, many Ghanaians praised Asiamah for standing by his wife through thick and thin. They applauded him for fighting to get her released.

Captain Smart applauds Asiamah over Agradaa's release

Speaking on his morning show ‘Onua Maakye', Captain Smart welcomed Nana Agradaa back home, claiming it has never been easy to be locked up at the Nsawam Prison.

The presenter praised Mama Pat's husband for the selfless support he gave her while in prison.

“Agradaa's husband has done really well. He has fought a good fight because it's not easy,” he said.

According to Captain Smart, many people perceived that Angel Asiamah would have the liberty to do what he pleases when Agradaa was arrested; however, he remained clean and channelled his efforts into getting his wife back home.

Counsellor Lutterodt slams Angel Asiamah

In an interview on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, Counsellor Lutterodt blasted Angel Asiamah, questioning why many people were applauding him.

According to the coach, the law brought Agradaa out of prison, not her husband's efforts, adding that he doesn't deserve the accolades from Ghanaians.

He claimed before Agradaa's arrest, her church was in a good state, but unfortunately, she got locked up in prison and handed over to Angel Asiamah.

According to Counsellor Lutterodt, Mama Pat's partner could not manage the church, given its state as seen in videos that went viral before it was painted.

“Angel Asiamah would suffer if Agradaa didn't come back because he has nothing to offer. Just look at the state of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry before Agradaa was released,” he said.

“Those saying Asiamah was loyal, did he bail Agradaa with his hard-earned money? I am not looking down on him, but Ghanaians should put him in a situation where Agradaa might consider sacking him,” he added.

Reactions as Counsellor Lutterodt jabs Asiamah

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after Counsellor Lutterodt blasted Angel Asiamah.

Obiousanum wrote:

“Asiamah is there because of the money, and Agradaa is also a wealthy woman.”

Sly wrote:

“He was loyal to his benefits, what he stood to gain and not loyal due to love.”

Josephine wrote:

“Truth be told, Asiamah did well. When someone does something good, let's applaud him.”

Kwame Kwakye wrote:

“ The church was too dirty. So he wouldn't have painted the church if Agradaa wasn't released?”

Nana Agradaa shares prison covenant with God

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa broke her silence after her release as she shared the most emotional part of her journey, a promise she made to God when she first walked into the facility.

According to her, despite her confidence and bold public life, she became genuinely afraid the moment she stepped inside her cells.

In that fear, she made a covenant with God that if he brought her out of her situation, just as he saved people in the Bible, she would spend the rest of her life worshipping and glorifying him.

