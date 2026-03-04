The National Democratic Congress' (NDC) Baba Jamal triumphed in the Ayawaso East by-election with 10,884 votes

The NDC faced scrutiny over vote-buying allegations during the parliamentary primary, which Jamal won

President John Mahama recalled Jamal from a diplomatic role amid controversy surrounding election integrity

Baba Jamal is heading back to Parliament after winning the Ayawaso East by-election.

Jamal, who was heavily favoured, won with 10,884 of the votes; while NPP’s Yusif Ali Baba obtained 4,009 votes; Ibrahim Idrissu secured 43 votes; Independent Candidate Mohammed Umar Sanda garnered 1,885 votes; and Kanor David received 104 votes.

BBC reported that a total of 16,928 valid votes were cast, with 120 rejected ballots, bringing the total votes cast to 17,048, in line with concerns over the low turnout given that 49,966 are registered to vote in the area.

3News reported that the election conducted on March 3 was generally peaceful.

Security personnel were deployed early to polling centres in Nima, Maamobi, Accra New Town and surrounding communities to maintain order. Police officers were stationed at strategic points, while patrol teams monitored activities throughout the day.

Supporters of Baba Jamal gathered at the forecourt of the collation centre ahead of the official declaration to celebrate what had already appeared to be a comfortable lead.

The NDC considered annuling his primary win after it was marred by blatant vote buying.

However, the party leadership said its constitution does not have a provision for an annulment of an election.

It also explained that there were time constraints regarding the main by-election.

The investigative committee was constituted following widespread concerns and reports that TV sets and cash were allegedly distributed to delegates during the primary, raising questions about the integrity of the process. The allegations sparked public debate and renewed scrutiny of vote-buying practices within internal party elections.

According to the NDC, the committee examined complaints submitted by delegates and party members, reviewed available evidence, and engaged relevant stakeholders before arriving at its conclusions.

The Ayawaso East parliamentary seat became vacant following the death of the MP, Mahama Naser Toure.

About the vote-buying allegations against Jamal

During the NDC parliamentary primary in the Ayawaso East Constituency, delegates received items, including 32-inch television sets, viewed as inducements from candidates.

The TVs were given to delegates by Jamal, but he denied that it was meant to sway voters in the election, which had four other candidates, some of whom are also accused of the same kind of vote buying.

He ended up winning the election by 32 votes, defeating Hajia Amina Adam, the widow of the MP whose death has made a by-election in Ayawaso East necessary.

Jamal won with 431 votes, followed by Adam and Mohammed Ramne, who got 399 votes and 88 votes, respectively.

Dr Yakubu Azimdow and Najib Sani, the other candidates, polled 45 and 1 votes, respectively.

Mahama recalls Baba Jamal from diplomatic post

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama ordered the immediate recall of Baba Jamal as Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria.

The president asked Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister for Foreign Affairs, to begin the necessary procedures to implement the directive.

Mahama recalled Jamal over his alleged bribery and inducement during the Ayawaso East Constituency primary.

