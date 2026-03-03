Long-time friend of Agradaa, Big Akwes, has addressed concerns about her alleged early release, emphasising she returned home on March 3, 2026

Images circulating online capture emotional moments as the newly released woman of God reunites with her family after spending months behind bars

Agradaa has also spoken about her time in prison, admitting she was gripped by fear after initially receiving a 15-year jail sentence before it was reduced

Kumawood actor and close friend of Evangelist Patricia Asiamah, popularly known as Agradaa, has addressed speculations surrounding her release from prison.

Big Akwes addresses rumours that Agradaa might have been home before the official release date. Image credit: @originalagradaa

In a Facebook video, the actor confirmed that Agradaa was officially released on March 3, 2026, and is now back home with her family.

“She got home around 6 a.m., and she has done all that was necessary, so she is clean,” the actor explained, emphasising that Agradaa’s release followed the proper legal procedures.

His statement comes after widespread online discussion questioning the timing of her return and whether she had served her full sentence.

The supposed early-morning release took many by surprise, as numerous followers expected her return later in the day.

Videos circulating online have since shown Agradaa looking well and composed, prompting some reactions from netizens praising her appearance and expressing relief at her safe return.

The confirmation by a trusted friend has helped clarify the timeline and quashed lingering doubts among her supporters.

Agradaa reunites with family after release

Meanwhile, a new photo of ex-convict Evangelist Patricia Asiamah, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has started trending online, showing her quietly seated with her close family after her release from prison.

In the viral picture, Agradaa was seated on a sofa in the middle of her family members, dressed in white.

Next to her was her husband, Angel Asiamah, who also wore white clothing with a similar cross around his neck.

Beside him was her lawyer, Richard Asare Baffour, in a dark suit and tie, the only person using formal attire.

Nana Agradaa's reunion with her parents, all dressed in white, trends after her release from Nsawam Prison. Image credit: sammykaymedia, CDRAfrica, Kumasimail.com

Agradaa reunites with parents after prison release

On the other side of Nana Agradaa sat her parents.

Her mother was dressed in white lace with a headscarf, while her father appeared in a white outfit and a T-shirt bearing her picture.

All five were seated in a neat living room setting, with brown sofas, patterned curtains and a tiled floor visible in the background.

The trending photo has been widely shared as one of the first family moments of Agradaa since she left Nsawam Female Prison.

The moment captured a scene of tranquillity after months of court appearances, public debate and months in custody for Agradaa.

The body language of the reunion suggested that she is back home and surrounded by the people who stood closest to her during her legal troubles.

Nana Agradaa recounts prison experience

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that evangelist Nana Agradaa, who is now an ex-convict, had admitted that she was shaking in fear when she was taken to prison and struggled to accept her 15-year sentence.

She said prayer and scriptures like Acts 12 and John 1 became her source of strength behind bars, with the video capturing her description of her time in prison as a period of deep reflection and spiritual growth.

