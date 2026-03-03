Sammy Gyamfi And Wife Attend One-Week Observance of Late Father-in-Law Andrews Amankwaa in Kumasi
- The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi, and his wife attended the one-week observance of his late father-in-law, Andrews Amankwaa, on March 3, 2026
- Andrews Amankwaa reportedly died from injuries he sustained after an alleged armed carjacking attack at Ohwim-Amanfrom in Kumasi, where assailants shot him and made away with his car
- Videos from the solemn gathering showed a venue decorated with photos of the deceased and tents for guests, as Sammy Gyamfi arrived with a group of supporters to stand by his wife
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, and his wife, Irene, have stirred reactions online after appearing at his father-in-law’s one-week observance.
On Wednesday, February 18, 2026, reports emerged that Andrews Amankwaa, the father of the politician’s wife, Irene, had died.
He reportedly died from injuries sustained during an alleged carjacking at Ohwim-Amanfrom in Kumasi on February 10.
The Ghana Police Service said an armed carjacking syndicate ambushed him, shot him, and made away with his Toyota Hilux vehicle.
Sammy Gyamfi attends father-in-law’s one-week
On Tuesday, March 3, 2026, the one-week observance of the late Andrews Amankwaa was held at Kumasi Danyame.
In a video seen by YEN.com.gh from the program, the venue was decked out with photos of the deceased and tents set up for guests and dignitaries, most of whom were yet to arrive.
In another video seen by YEN.com.gh, Sammy Gyamfi was seen arriving at the event.
He came in the company of several other individuals, all of whom were there to provide support to him and his wife, Irene, in their time of grief.
The Instagram video of Sammy Gyamfi at his father-in-law's one-week observance is below.
