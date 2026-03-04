Minority Leader Afenyo-Markin is to face the Privileges Committee over corruption claims in security recruitment

The Interior Minister challenged Afenyo-Markin to substantiate allegations of an illegal recruitment process

Afenyo-Markin demanded a public hearing to defend his controversial statements about the recruitment exercise

The Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, is to face Parliament’s Privileges Committee after his claims over corruption in the security services recruitment.

Minister for the Interior Mubarak Mohammed formally challenged Afenyo-Markin to substantiate the allegations.

Citi News reported that Mohammed filed an application in Parliament on March 3.

GBC News reported that he asked the House to compel the Minority Leader to prove claims that the recruitment exercise was illegal and that the introduction of an online application system through a third-party IT firm was placing an undue financial burden on applicants.

Afenyo-Markin publicly described the recruitment as a scam, raising concerns about transparency and cost implications for prospective applicants.

Presiding over proceedings, the First Deputy Speaker, Bernard Ahiafor, ruled that the matter be referred to the Privileges Committee for investigation and report.

Rather than retreat, the Afenyo Markin signalled readiness to defend his claims in the open and is pressing for a public hearing.

“Let the referral be made, let there be a public hearing. Let Afenyo-Markin, who these days is seen as perhaps, according to the allegation, saying something untruthful, and because of that, it is a breach of parliamentary privilege."

About the ongoing recruitment exercise

The recruitment exercises for personnel into the interior security services began on November 17, 2025.

The agencies recruiting are the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana National Fire Service, and Ghana Prisons Service.

This recruitment has been unique in that it has had aptitude tests conducted online. This implementation is at the centre of Afenyo-Markin's allegations.

Technical hitches have also marred the digital element of the recruitment process, leading to some unplanned extensions.

Interior Ministry closes aptitude test mop-up exercise

The government recently concluded the mop-up exercise, which provided a second chance for applicants who experienced technical challenges during the initial test.

This opportunity allowed candidates across all categories, including Category A (NVTA and JHS holders), Category B (Degree and HND holders), and Category C (WASSCE certificate holders), to rewrite the aptitude test.

The electronic element promoted fairness and inclusivity, providing every eligible applicant a chance to earn a place in the Ghana Police Service, Fire Service, Immigration Service, and Prison Service.

The Ministry of Interior earlier announced that the results of the aptitude tests will be published later on March, 4, 2026.

Aptitude test taker shares experience

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that concerns are mounting among some applicants to the Internal Security Service following reactions to the recent aptitude test.

Conversations online suggest anxiety, pressure, and emotional strain for several applicants.

In a TikTok video, a popular Ghanaian National Fire Service officer, Ekow Kakra, relayed comments submitted by individuals who had already sat for the examination.

