Nana Agradaa and her family appeared dressed in all white in a reunion photo taken after her release from prison

The coordinated outfits stood out as the family sat together at home with the evangelist's lawyer and her husband

Their all-white outfits have drawn attention online, with many interpreting these as symbolising a fresh start for Agradaa

A new photo of ex-convict Evangelist Patricia Asiamah, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has started trending online, showing her quietly seated with her close family after her release from prison.

Nana Agradaa's reunion with her parents, all dressed in white, trends after her release from Nsawam Prison. Image credit: sammykaymedia, CDRAfrica, Kumasimail.com

Source: Twitter

In the viral picture, Agradaa was seated on a sofa in the middle of her family members, dressed in white.

Next to her was her husband, Angel Asiamah, who also wore white clothing with a similar cross around his neck.

Beside him was her lawyer, Richard Asare Baffour, in a dark suit and tie, the only person using formal attire.

Agradaa reunites with parents after prison release

On the other side of Nana Agradaa sat her parents.

Her mother was dressed in white lace with a headscarf, while her father appeared in a white outfit and a T-shirt bearing her picture.

All five were seated in a neat living room setting, with brown sofas, patterned curtains and a tiled floor visible in the background.

The trending photo has been widely shared as one of the first family moments of Agradaa since she left Nsawam Female Prison.

See the X post below:

The moment captured a scene of tranquillity after months of court appearances, public debate and months in custody for Agradaa.

The body language of the reunion suggested that she is back home and surrounded by the people who stood closest to her during her legal troubles.

Check out another X post below:

Netizens react to Agradaa's family reunion photo

Online, many users have described the picture as a reunion shot, with many congratulating her on regaining her freedom and returning to her family.

Others have focused on the presence of her lawyer in the frame, noting that he played a central role in the court processes that led to the reduction of her sentence.

The latest image shifted attention to a quieter scene at home, with Agradaa seated between her husband, her parents and the lawyer who secured her freedom.

Check out some comments below:

Thomas commented:

“You can escape Ghana prison because of money, but you cannot escape the decrees ( judgements) of God.”

Dzokanda commented:

“There are people whose offences are not close to all the evil things Agradaa did in this country, but they were imprisoned before Agradaa and are still in there. God will punish everybody, more especially those who called them selves leaders of the country.”

Obiba JK commented:

“Hoping to see her turn over a new leaf after her release. There is a consequence for every action of a soul born of man. Wlc okomfo Agradaa!”

Dayo commented:

“She's about to become the first ex-convict preacher, a shining light out of Africa.”

Kofi Appiah Danquah commented:

“No one is infallible. When given a second opportunity like this, you go out there and sin no more.”

Nana Agradaa speaks on her prison sentence in an emotional video after being set free. Image credit: Edhub

Source: TikTok

Nana Agradaa recounts prison experience

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that evangelist Nana Agradaa, who is now an ex-convict, had admitted that she was shaking in fear when she was taken to prison and struggled to accept her 15-year sentence.

She said prayer and scriptures like Acts 12 and John 1 became her source of strength behind bars, with the video capturing her description of her time in prison as a period of deep reflection and spiritual growth.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh