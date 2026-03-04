From La Masia wonderkid to oil industry investor, Giovani dos Santos has rewritten his story far beyond the football pitch

Once dazzling in La Liga and the Premier League, the ex-footballer is now making headlines for a multi-million dollar masterstroke off the field

While many ex-stars stay in football, Giovani dos Santos chose a different path, and it’s paying off in millions

Former Galatasaray star Giovani dos Santos has successfully transitioned from football to business, reportedly making a major impact in the oil industry.

Born in Monterrey, Nuevo León, dos Santos began his football journey at the age of 13 when he joined Barcelona’s La Masia academy.

Giovani dos Santos (R) turns smart investments into a reported $20m post-retirement success story. Image credit: Alfredo Lopez/Jam Media

Rising quickly through the youth ranks, he helped the Juvenil A team win regional and national titles, even playing a key role in victories against rivals like Real Madrid, according to Wikipedia.

The Mexican made his senior debut for Barcelona in 2006, scoring in a pre-season friendly, and went on to appear in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, including a memorable hat-trick against Real Murcia in 2008.

Seeking regular first-team football, Dos Santos moved to Tottenham Hotspur in 2008 for a reported €6 million. While showing flashes of brilliance in pre-season and European competitions, his time in the Premier League was hampered by injuries, inconsistency, and criticism over professionalism.

Loan spells followed at Ipswich Town, where he scored four goals in eight games, Galatasaray, and Racing Santander, helping him regain confidence and match sharpness.

In 2012, the former Barcelona star signed a four-year deal with Mallorca, finishing as the club’s top scorer despite their relegation. He later joined Villarreal, enjoying one of his most productive European seasons with 11 goals and eight assists, helping the team secure sixth place in La Liga.

Meanwhile, after a stint with the LA Galaxy in the Major League Soccer, Dos Santos returned to Mexico in 2019, joining Club América, but injuries limited his impact. As a result, he was released in 2021, ending a professional career that spanned Europe, North America, and Mexico.

Former Club America star Giovani dos Santos has wisely invested his football wealth. Image credit: Mauricio Salas/ by Jam Media

Giovani dos Santos's profitable oil venture

Since retiring from the pitch, the ex-Mexican international has invested in oil, reportedly earning around $20 million, a move that has put him back in the spotlight, this time for his financial success rather than his football exploits, according to Harberler.

A previous GiveMeSport report also revealed that Dos Santos’ investments yielded significant returns, proving that his post-football decisions have been as sharp as his on-field performances.

While many former stars seek opportunities in football after retiring, Dos Santos has rather built a thriving career off the field. His story illustrates how former athletes can leverage their fame and discipline to achieve remarkable business success.

