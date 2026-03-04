Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

Giovani dos Santos Proves Life After Football Can Be Lucrative With Reported $20 Million Oil Fortune
Football

Giovani dos Santos Proves Life After Football Can Be Lucrative With Reported $20 Million Oil Fortune

by  Gariba Raubil
3 min read
  • From La Masia wonderkid to oil industry investor, Giovani dos Santos has rewritten his story far beyond the football pitch
  • Once dazzling in La Liga and the Premier League, the ex-footballer is now making headlines for a multi-million dollar masterstroke off the field
  • While many ex-stars stay in football, Giovani dos Santos chose a different path, and it’s paying off in millions

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Former Galatasaray star Giovani dos Santos has successfully transitioned from football to business, reportedly making a major impact in the oil industry.

Born in Monterrey, Nuevo León, dos Santos began his football journey at the age of 13 when he joined Barcelona’s La Masia academy.

Giovani dos Santos, Giovani dos Santos net worth, Giovani dos Santos oil investment, Giovani dos Santos business, former Galatasaray star, ex-Barcelona player, La Masia graduate, Tottenham Hotspur signing, LA Galaxy Designated Player
Giovani dos Santos (R) turns smart investments into a reported $20m post-retirement success story. Image credit: Alfredo Lopez/Jam Media
Source: Getty Images

Rising quickly through the youth ranks, he helped the Juvenil A team win regional and national titles, even playing a key role in victories against rivals like Real Madrid, according to Wikipedia.

The Mexican made his senior debut for Barcelona in 2006, scoring in a pre-season friendly, and went on to appear in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, including a memorable hat-trick against Real Murcia in 2008.

Read also

Jurgen Klopp set to let 4 Real Madrid stars leave if he takes charge

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Subscribe to watch new videos

Seeking regular first-team football, Dos Santos moved to Tottenham Hotspur in 2008 for a reported €6 million. While showing flashes of brilliance in pre-season and European competitions, his time in the Premier League was hampered by injuries, inconsistency, and criticism over professionalism.

Loan spells followed at Ipswich Town, where he scored four goals in eight games, Galatasaray, and Racing Santander, helping him regain confidence and match sharpness.

In 2012, the former Barcelona star signed a four-year deal with Mallorca, finishing as the club’s top scorer despite their relegation. He later joined Villarreal, enjoying one of his most productive European seasons with 11 goals and eight assists, helping the team secure sixth place in La Liga.

Meanwhile, after a stint with the LA Galaxy in the Major League Soccer, Dos Santos returned to Mexico in 2019, joining Club América, but injuries limited his impact. As a result, he was released in 2021, ending a professional career that spanned Europe, North America, and Mexico.

Read also

Barcelona rocked by huge injury blow before Atlético showdown

Mexico international footballers, footballers in business, athletes investing in oil, post-retirement success stories, soccer stars business ventures, Giovani dos Santos $20 million, oil industry investment, footballers net worth 2026
Former Club America star Giovani dos Santos has wisely invested his football wealth. Image credit: Mauricio Salas/ by Jam Media
Source: Getty Images

Giovani dos Santos's profitable oil venture

Since retiring from the pitch, the ex-Mexican international has invested in oil, reportedly earning around $20 million, a move that has put him back in the spotlight, this time for his financial success rather than his football exploits, according to Harberler.

A previous GiveMeSport report also revealed that Dos Santos’ investments yielded significant returns, proving that his post-football decisions have been as sharp as his on-field performances.

While many former stars seek opportunities in football after retiring, Dos Santos has rather built a thriving career off the field. His story illustrates how former athletes can leverage their fame and discipline to achieve remarkable business success.

Rashid Sumaila's businesses

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted the business portfolio and investment ventures of former Ghana international Rashid Sumaila.

The ex-Black Stars defender has strategically diversified his football earnings across multiple sectors, including barbering, car washing bays, and real estate, building a stable and sustainable financial foundation beyond his playing career.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Gariba Raubil avatar

Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled content writer and journalist with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments including two All Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and the 2018 Women’s AFCON. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh

Tags:
Barcelona
Hot:
Mtn ghana Hasan piker Umat courses Michael ashley cordray Matt mccusker