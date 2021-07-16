Funny video goes viral as 2 old men play hide and seek Game like little children

Two old men have served funny content online as they played with each other like they were children

In a clip that has gone viral, the grandpas engaged in a hide and seek game as they chased themselves around

When one of the men was asked why he was being mischievous, he said because the game is funny

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

When people ask one to take life as a kid, they probably meant living while enjoying the little things like friendship life has got to offer.

In a video shared by Jack Vince, a man who may be in his 60s knocked on his friend's door. Before the man came out to open it, he ran away to hide in a corner.

The man ran around the field as they played. Photo source: Jack Vince

Source: UGC

Happy old men

When he was asked why he did that, the man said "because it is fun" with a joyful grin. He repeated the action.

When his friend opened and found no one was there, he became frustrated until he was told his friend had been pranking him. With that knowledge, he ran after the man. It was such a delightful watch.

A Facebook user, Margret Jacob, said:

"JACK Jack Vince I did this funny jokes a lot. We did to Omoregea then. Very childish and I believe Omoregea has forgiven me. Is not a pleasant one on him at all."

He is old but still fit

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Nigerian man identified as 4k_dynasty posted a video of his traditional wedding where his father put up a lovely show.

In a video that has since gone viral, the groom and the bride were dancing as the man's father suddenly walked to their front and started his display.

Not wanting to be outsmarted on his great day, the groom showed off different dance moves as he tried to outdo the man.

Many people were amazed by it all. The wife had to ease off as she observed the two men dancing hard.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the young man said:

"Omo my popsy na massive vibe their daddy can never."

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh