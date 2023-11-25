Former First Lady Theresa Kufuor's final resting place is reported to be a plus mansion in Kumasi

Thousands of Ghanaians from all walks of life gathered at the Heroes Park for her final funeral rites on November 18, 2023

A state funeral was previously held for the former First Lady on Thursday, November 16, 2023

A video shared by Angel Broadcasting Network showed the final resting place of former First Lady Theresa Kufuor.

Her final resting place is expected to be a mansion for John Kufuor, currently under construction.

Theresa Kufuor's final resting place will be a plush mansion. Source: Facebook/Dr.Mahamadu Bawumia

The building is located at Daaban, a suburb of Kumasi.

The mansion was a gift to the former president and is meant to be a countryside home for him whenever he visits the region.

According to Angel TV, the house was a gift from the CEO of Angel Group of Companies, Dr. Kweku Oteng.

A video from Angel showed Dr. Oteng with a woman amid construction work on the building.

The mansion has a helipad to allow for air transport to the location.

A state funeral was held for the former First Lady on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

In her honour, a Requiem Mass was held on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Theresa Kufuor died on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 87. Her family surrounded her at the time of her passing.

Theresa Kufuor, born on October 25, 1935, had been married to John Kufuor for 61 years. She served as first lady from 2001 to 2009.

The final funeral rites for Ghana's former First Lady were held at the Heroes Park in Kumasi on November 18, 2023.

Akufo-Addo pays tribute

President Akufo-Addo said the death of the former first lady saddened him.

The president described Theresa Kufuor as a warm person who always supported her husband.

Akufo-Addo reportedly visited the Kufuor residence at Peduase after the former first lady's passing.

He also ordered that flags in the country to fly at half-mast following her death.

The New Patriotic Party also directed that all flags in its offices fly at half-mast.

