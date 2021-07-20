Hajia4reall has set social media on fire with her latest Eid-U-Adha photos

The musician and model was seen posing for the camera as she put her beauty on display

Hajia4reall is known for her occasional photo releases on social media which always cause traffic on her page

Ghanaian socialite, Mona Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4real, has set social media on fire with her Eid holiday photos dressed in a beautiful black outfit.

Hajia4reall who is noted for her photo releases on social media was seen looking straight into the camera for this set of photos

The Ghanaian model and actress, in the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, was seen flaunting her beauty as she stood in front of her home.

She was wearing a black see-through dress over what looked like a jumpsuit

Hajia4reall who sometimes goes by the name Mona4reall was seen also sporting pink-coloured hair.

The part-time musician complimented her looks with expensive-looking gold ornaments and was also wearing gold-coloured shoes.

After posting the photos, Hajia4reall captioned them: "May Allah Accept Our Sacrifices And Grant Us Long Life And Prosperity. Happy Eid Mubarak To All My Muslim Fam. Say Whaaaaaaaatttttt"

Many of her fans took to the comment section to react to the beautiful photos.

Hajia4reall is noted for displaying beautiful photos of herself and once in a while flaunts her cars, house, and other properties.

