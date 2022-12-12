President Nana Akufo-Addo is leading a Ghanaian delegation to the United States of America (USA)

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of Ghana, left the country last night to attend the US-Africa Leaders’ summit.

The president was accompanied on his delegation by the first lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, ministers of state and other government officials.

The president who is expected back in the country on Saturday, December 17, 2022, is attending the US summit at the invitation of US President, Joe Biden.

A statement from the Presidency announcing the travel details said the Summit is expected to demonstrate the United States’ enduring commitment to Africa, and will underscore the importance of U.S.-Africa relations and increased cooperation on shared global priorities.

“The President will return to Ghana on Saturday, 17th December 2022, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead,” the statement added.

Ayorkor Botchwey, Alan Kyerematen, Dr Afriyie On President's Entourage To US Summit

The other members of the delegation include ministers of foreign affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey; trade and industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen; works and housing, Francis Asenso Boakye; environment, science, technology and innovation, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

Keeping Cost Of Akufo-Addo's Travels Secret Is Vital For National Security - Kan Dapaah

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that the National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah declined answers to questions thrown at him regarding the costs involved in president Akufo-Addo's foreign travels.

According to a report filed by 3news.com, the national security minister said he is unable to disclose the details as it constitutes top-secret information.

He, however, revealed that the recent trips of president Akufo-Addo were paid for out of the operational funds from the national security minister.

