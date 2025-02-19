The best 20 black soccer players who are currently dominating the game

Soccer is a worldwide platform on which talent knows no bounds. Among the most prominent figures on the pitch is a group of black soccer players whose outstanding talents, athleticism, and passion captivate viewers worldwide. This article highlights top black players making a lasting impact with stellar performances in various soccer leagues worldwide.

Riyad Mahrez before the Saudi Pro League (L), Sebastien Haller is at Signal Iduna Park (M), and Kylian is in Madrid, Spain (R). Photo: Khalid Alhaj, NESimages, Alvaro Medranda (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Black soccer players are making a significant impact on the sport.

They promote equality and inclusion in soccer, highlighting Black players' contributions to the global soccer community.

These players have inspired young black athletes by highlighting strong role models who have achieved excellence in the sport.

Best black soccer players

To compile a list of the best black soccer players, we relied on official data from various internet sources, such as Ranker and other sports-related sources. Factors considered include influence on the game, individual accolades, and performance metrics. However, the list is subjective as stats change from time to time, and the players are presented in no particular order.

Soccer player Position(s) Sadio Mané Left winger, forward Victor Osimhen Striker Franck Kessié Central midfielder Kalidou Koulibaly Centre-back Mohamed Salah Right winger, forward Riyad Mahrez Right winger Achraf Hakimi Right-back, right winger Sébastien Haller Striker Mohammed Kudus Attacking midfielder, right winger Emmanuel Dennis Forward Christopher Nkunku Forward, attacking midfielder Eduardo Camavinga Midfielder, left-back Karim Konaté Forward Wilfried Nathan Douala Midfielder Kylian Mbappé Forward Bukayo Saka Right winger Ademola Lookman Forward Breel Embolo Forward Aaron Wan-Bissaka Right-back Jules Koundé Right-back, centre-back

1. Sadio Mané

Sadio Mane of Al Nassr is warming up before the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Raed at Al Awwal Park Stadium on 22 August 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Yasser Bakhsh

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Sadio Mané

Sadio Mané Born: 10 April 1992

10 April 1992 Current teams: Al-Nassr FC

Al-Nassr FC Nationality: Senegalese

Sadio Mané is a talented Senegalese . He currently plays as a forward or left winger for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr and the Senegalese national team. He is widely recognised as one of the finest African footballers of all time. Sadio's professional career commenced with Ligue 2 club Metz 19.

2. Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray looks on during the Turkish Super League match between Galatasaray and Adana Demirspor at Rams Park Stadium on 9 February 2025 in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo: Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Victor James Osimhen

Victor James Osimhen Born: 29 December 1998

29 December 1998 Current teams: Galatasaray S.K., Nigeria national football team

Galatasaray S.K., Nigeria national football team Nationality: Nigerian

Victor Osimhen is a professional football player from Nigeria. He is a striker for Galatasaray in the Süper Lig, on loan from Serie A club Napoli, and the Nigerian national team. Osimhen is among the best black soccer players and is most recognised for his speed, strength, and athleticism.

3. Franck Kessié

Franck Kessie celebrates after scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 in Yamoussoukro on 29 January 2024. Photo: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Franck Yannick Kessié

Franck Yannick Kessié Born: 19 December 1996

19 December 1996 Current teams: Al-Ahli Saudi FC, Ivory Coast national football team, Côte d’Ivoire

Al-Ahli Saudi FC, Ivory Coast national football team, Côte d’Ivoire Nationality: Ivorian

Franck Kessié is a professional football player from Ivory Coast. He is a central or defensive midfielder for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli and the Ivory Coast national football team. Kessié was born in Ouragahio and commenced his career with Stella Club d'Adjamé's youth program in 2010.

4. Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly of Senegal before the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations group stage match between Senegal and Gambia at Stade Charles Konan Banny de Yamoussoukro. Photo: Ulrik Pedersen

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly Born: 20 June 1991

20 June 1991 Current teams: Al Hilal SFC, Senegal national football team

Al Hilal SFC, Senegal national football team Nationality: French, Senegalese

Kalidou Koulibaly is a professional football player. He is the captain of Senegal's national team and plays centre-back for Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal. Koulibaly started his professional career with French club Metz in 2010, then moved to Belgian club Genk in 2012, where he won the Belgian Cup in his first season. He is one of the few bald black soccer players on the pitch.

5. Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Vitality Stadium on 1 February 2025 in Bournemouth, England. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Mohamed Salah Hamed Mahrous Ghaly

Mohamed Salah Hamed Mahrous Ghaly Born: 15 June 1992

15 June 1992 Current teams: Liverpool F.C., Egypt national football team

Liverpool F.C., Egypt national football team Nationality: Egyptian

Mohamed Salah is a professional Egyptian football player. He captains Egypt's national team and competes as a right winger or forward for Liverpool. Salah is widely recognised as one of the finest players of his generation, one of the greatest African players of all time, and one of the finest wingers in football history.

6. Riyad Mahrez

Riyad Mahrez of Al Ahli looks on during the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ahli SFC and Al Fateh at King Abdullah Sports City on 2 March 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Yasser Bakhsh

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Riyad Karim Mahrez

Riyad Karim Mahrez Born: 21 February 1991

21 February 1991 Current teams: Al-Ahli Saudi FC, Algeria national football team

Al-Ahli Saudi FC, Algeria national football team Nationality: Algerian, French

Riyad Mahrez is an experienced football player. He is the captain of Algeria's national team and plays right wing for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli. Riyad started his career as a young player with the French club AAS Sarcelles. He made his professional debut in 2009 with Quimper, where he spent one season before transferring to Le Havre.

7. Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi walks on the pitch for his new contract signature celebration before the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and AS Monaco FC at Parc Des Princes. Photo: Aurelien Meunier - PSG

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Achraf Hakimi Mouh

Achraf Hakimi Mouh Born: 4 November 1998

4 November 1998 Current teams: Paris Saint-Germain F.C., Morocco national football team

Paris Saint-Germain F.C., Morocco national football team Nationality: Moroccan, Spanish

Achraf Hakimi is a professional football player. He is a right-back or right winger for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and the Moroccan national team. Achraf is largely recognised as one of the top fullbacks in the world.

8. Sébastien Haller

Sebastien Haller of CD Leganes looks on before the La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and CD Leganes at Estadio de Mendizorroza in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. Photo: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Sébastien Romain Teddy Haller

Sébastien Romain Teddy Haller Born: 22 June 1994

22 June 1994 Current teams: FC Utrecht, Ivory Coast national football team

FC Utrecht, Ivory Coast national football team Nationality: French, Ivorian

Sébastien Haller is a competent football striker who currently plays for Eredivisie club Utrecht on loan from Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund. He was born in France and currently competes for the Ivory Coast national team. Haller started his playing days in France with Auxerre, then went on loan to Eredivisie club Utrecht in 2015 before signing a permanent deal.

9. Mohammed Kudus

West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus during the Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Crystal Palace FC at London Stadium on 18 January 2025 in London, England. Photo: Rob Newell

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus Born: 2 August 2000

2 August 2000 Current teams: West Ham United F.C., Ghana national football team

West Ham United F.C., Ghana national football team Nationality: Ghanaian

Mohammed Kudus is a professional Ghanaian football player. He plays as an offensive midfielder or right winger for Premier League club West Ham United and the Ghana national team. One of the best black football players in the premier league, has previously represented Nordsjaelland and Ajax.

10. Emmanuel Dennis

Emmanuel Dennis of Nottingham Forest during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur at the City Ground, Nottingham, on 28 August 2022. Photo: Jon Hobley

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis

Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis Born: 15 November 1997

15 November 1997 Current teams: Nottingham Forest F.C., Nigeria national football team

Nottingham Forest F.C., Nigeria national football team Nationality: Nigerian

Emmanuel Dennis is a professional football player from Nigeria. He is a striker for Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Championship and is on loan from Premier League club Nottingham Forest and the Nigeria national team. Dennis started playing soccer at Kwara Football Academy Ilorin in Kwara State, Nigeria.

11. Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku of Chelsea looks on during the UEFA Conference League 2024/25 League Phase MD6 match between Chelsea FC and Shamrock Rovers at Stamford Bridge in London, England. Photo: Crystal Pix

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Christopher Alan Nkunku

Christopher Alan Nkunku Born: 14 November 1997

14 November 1997 Current teams: Chelsea F.C., France national football team

Chelsea F.C., France national football team Nationality: Congolese, French

Christopher Nkunku is a professional football player from France. He is a forward, second striker, or offensive midfielder for Premier League club Chelsea and the French national team. represented France at several junior international levels before debuting his senior national team in March 2022.

12. Eduardo Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga of Real Madrid CF warms up during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Sevilla FC at Santiago Bernabéu on 22 December 2024 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: GSI

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Eduardo Celmi Camavinga

Eduardo Celmi Camavinga Born: 10 November 2002

10 November 2002 Current teams: Real Madrid CF, France national football team

Real Madrid CF, France national football team Nationality: Angolan, French

Eduardo Camavinga is a pro footballer who now represents Real Madrid in La Liga and the France national team. His primary positions are centre or defensive midfielder and left back. One of the best black soccer players with dreads, Eduardo started his career in Ligue 1 with Rennes, where he made his senior debut at the age of 16.

13. Karim Konaté

Karim Konaté of FC Salzburg looks on during the UEFA Champions League match between FC Internazionale and FC Salzburg at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, Italy. Photo: Alessandro Sabattini

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Karim Konaté

Karim Konaté Born: 21 March 2004

21 March 2004 Current teams: FC Red Bull Salzburg, Ivory Coast national football team

FC Red Bull Salzburg, Ivory Coast national football team Nationality: Ivorian

Karim Konaté is an Ivorian competent footballer who plays forward for the Ivory Coast national team and Austrian Bundesliga club Red Bull Salzburg. Karim, a former ASEC Mimosas junior player, joined the club's senior squad in 2020. During his rookie season, he scored seven goals in 18 games.

14. Wilfried Nathan Douala

Full name: Wilfried Nathan Douala

Wilfried Nathan Douala Born: 15 May 2006

15 May 2006 Current teams: Victoria United FC, Cameroon national football team

Victoria United FC, Cameroon national football team Nationality: Cameroonian

Wilfried Nathan Douala is a talented Cameroonian professional midfielder who plays for Victoria United in the Elite One league. He is one of the youngest black soccer players in the world. In 2024, Wilfried was nominated to the Cameroon national team's final squad for the 2023 African Cup of Nations. As the squad's youngest member, he made no appearances during the competition.

15. Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappe during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off first leg match between Manchester City and Real Madrid C.F. at Manchester City Stadium. Photo: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kylian Mbappé Lottin

Kylian Mbappé Lottin Born: 20 December 1998

20 December 1998 Current teams: Real Madrid CF, France national football team

Real Madrid CF, France national football team Nationality: French

Kylian Mbappe is a professional footballer from France. He is one of the most famous black soccer players in the world. Kylian is a forward for Real Madrid in La Liga and captain of France's national team. He is recognised as one of the greatest players in the world and of his generation, distinguished by his finishing, dribbling, and speed.

16. Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during a training session at Sobha Realty Training Centre on 20 December 2024 in London Colney, England. Photo: Stuart MacFarlane

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Bukayo Ayoyinka Temidayo Saka

: Bukayo Ayoyinka Temidayo Saka Born: 5 September 2001

5 September 2001 Current teams: Arsenal F.C., England national football team

Arsenal F.C., England national football team Nationality: English, Nigerian

Bukayo Saka is a professional football player from England. He plays right wing for Arsenal in the Premier League and for the England national team. One of the most famous black soccer players in Europe, Bukayo is recognised as one of the top players in the world thanks to his dribbling, creativity, and work rate.

17. Ademola Lookman

Ademola Lookman of Atalanta BC looks on at the end of the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 league phase football match between Atalanta BC and SK Sturm Graz. Photo: Nicolò Campo

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Ademola Lookman Olajade Alade Aylola Lookman

Ademola Lookman Olajade Alade Aylola Lookman Born: 20 October 1997

20 October 1997 Current teams: Atalanta BC, Nigeria national football team

Atalanta BC, Nigeria national football team Nationality: British, English, Nigerian

Ademola Lookman is an accomplished football forward who currently plays for Atalanta in Serie A. He was born in England and currently plays for Nigeria's national team. Ademola made his professional debut in 2015 as a forward for Charlton Athletic in the Championship.

18. Breel Embolo

Breel Embolo of Switzerland during the national anthem before the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League A Group A4 match between Switzerland and Serbia at Stadion Letzigrund. Photo: Daniela Porcelli

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Breel Donald Embolo

Breel Donald Embolo Born: 14 February 1997

14 February 1997 Current teams: AS Monaco, Switzerland national football team

AS Monaco, Switzerland national football team Nationality: Cameroonian, Swiss

Breel Embolo is a Swiss professional football forward who currently plays for Ligue 1 club Monaco along with the Swiss national team. Embolo was born in Cameroon and migrated with his siblings and mom to France before settling in Switzerland. He made his international senior debut in 2015 and has over 70 caps.

19. Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka of West Ham United during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and West Ham United FC at Etihad Stadium on 4 January 2025 in Manchester, England. Photo: Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka Born: 26 November 1997

26 November 1997 Current team: West Ham United F.C

West Ham United F.C Nationality: English

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a professional footballer from England who plays right defender for Premier League side West Ham United. Wan-Bissaka, an academy graduate from his hometown club Crystal Palace, made his professional debut in 2018 and immediately rose to prominence. He was selected as the club's Player of the Year during his only full season.

20. Jules Koundé

Jules Kounde of FC Barcelona looks on before the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD7 match between SL Benfica and FC Barcelona at Estadio Da Luz on 21 January 2025. Photo: Pedro Salado

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jules Olivier Koundé

Jules Olivier Koundé Born: 12 November 1998

12 November 1998 Current teams: FC Barcelona, France national football team

FC Barcelona, France national football team Nationality: Beninois, French

Jules Olivier Koundé is a professional footballer from France. He plays right-back or centre-back for Barcelona in La Liga and the France national team. Jules' dad is Beninese, and Koundé enjoys dual citizenship in Benin and France.

Who won African Player of the Year in 2024?

Ademola Lookman of Nigeria was honoured as the African Footballer of the Year for 2024, while Zambia's Barbra Banda was selected as African Women's Footballer of the Year.

Who is the famous black soccer player?

Pelé is considered the most famous black soccer player. He was a forward in professional football for Brazil. He was widely recognised as one of history's best players, in addition to being one of the most influential and prominent sports figures of the twentieth century. Unfortunately, he died on 29 December 2022 at the age of 82.

The black soccer players featured above are the pinnacles of talent and athleticism in the current game. Their influence is undeniable, with several earning global fame, dominating leagues, and motivating the next generation of athletes. Their skill, passion, and competitive spirit have taken the sport to new heights.

