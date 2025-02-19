The best 20 black soccer players who are currently dominating the game
Soccer is a worldwide platform on which talent knows no bounds. Among the most prominent figures on the pitch is a group of black soccer players whose outstanding talents, athleticism, and passion captivate viewers worldwide. This article highlights top black players making a lasting impact with stellar performances in various soccer leagues worldwide.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Best black soccer players
- 1. Sadio Mané
- 2. Victor Osimhen
- 3. Franck Kessié
- 4. Kalidou Koulibaly
- 5. Mohamed Salah
- 6. Riyad Mahrez
- 7. Achraf Hakimi
- 8. Sébastien Haller
- 9. Mohammed Kudus
- 10. Emmanuel Dennis
- 11. Christopher Nkunku
- 12. Eduardo Camavinga
- 13. Karim Konaté
- 14. Wilfried Nathan Douala
- 15. Kylian Mbappé
- 16. Bukayo Saka
- 17. Ademola Lookman
- 18. Breel Embolo
- 19. Aaron Wan-Bissaka
- 20. Jules Koundé
- Who won African Player of the Year in 2024?
- Who is the famous black soccer player?
Key takeaways
- Black soccer players are making a significant impact on the sport.
- They promote equality and inclusion in soccer, highlighting Black players' contributions to the global soccer community.
- These players have inspired young black athletes by highlighting strong role models who have achieved excellence in the sport.
Best black soccer players
To compile a list of the best black soccer players, we relied on official data from various internet sources, such as Ranker and other sports-related sources. Factors considered include influence on the game, individual accolades, and performance metrics. However, the list is subjective as stats change from time to time, and the players are presented in no particular order.
|Soccer player
|Position(s)
|Sadio Mané
|Left winger, forward
|Victor Osimhen
|Striker
|Franck Kessié
|Central midfielder
|Kalidou Koulibaly
|Centre-back
|Mohamed Salah
|Right winger, forward
|Riyad Mahrez
|Right winger
|Achraf Hakimi
|Right-back, right winger
|Sébastien Haller
|Striker
|Mohammed Kudus
|Attacking midfielder, right winger
|Emmanuel Dennis
|Forward
|Christopher Nkunku
|Forward, attacking midfielder
|Eduardo Camavinga
|Midfielder, left-back
|Karim Konaté
|Forward
|Wilfried Nathan Douala
|Midfielder
|Kylian Mbappé
|Forward
|Bukayo Saka
|Right winger
|Ademola Lookman
|Forward
|Breel Embolo
|Forward
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|Right-back
|Jules Koundé
|Right-back, centre-back
1. Sadio Mané
- Full name: Sadio Mané
- Born: 10 April 1992
- Current teams: Al-Nassr FC
- Nationality: Senegalese
Sadio Mané is a talented Senegalese professional footballer. He currently plays as a forward or left winger for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr and the Senegalese national team. He is widely recognised as one of the finest African footballers of all time. Sadio's professional career commenced with Ligue 2 club Metz 19.
2. Victor Osimhen
- Full name: Victor James Osimhen
- Born: 29 December 1998
- Current teams: Galatasaray S.K., Nigeria national football team
- Nationality: Nigerian
Victor Osimhen is a professional football player from Nigeria. He is a striker for Galatasaray in the Süper Lig, on loan from Serie A club Napoli, and the Nigerian national team. Osimhen is among the best black soccer players and is most recognised for his speed, strength, and athleticism.
3. Franck Kessié
- Full name: Franck Yannick Kessié
- Born: 19 December 1996
- Current teams: Al-Ahli Saudi FC, Ivory Coast national football team, Côte d’Ivoire
- Nationality: Ivorian
Franck Kessié is a professional football player from Ivory Coast. He is a central or defensive midfielder for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli and the Ivory Coast national football team. Kessié was born in Ouragahio and commenced his career with Stella Club d'Adjamé's youth program in 2010.
4. Kalidou Koulibaly
- Full name: Kalidou Koulibaly
- Born: 20 June 1991
- Current teams: Al Hilal SFC, Senegal national football team
- Nationality: French, Senegalese
Kalidou Koulibaly is a professional football player. He is the captain of Senegal's national team and plays centre-back for Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal. Koulibaly started his professional career with French club Metz in 2010, then moved to Belgian club Genk in 2012, where he won the Belgian Cup in his first season. He is one of the few bald black soccer players on the pitch.
5. Mohamed Salah
- Full name: Mohamed Salah Hamed Mahrous Ghaly
- Born: 15 June 1992
- Current teams: Liverpool F.C., Egypt national football team
- Nationality: Egyptian
Mohamed Salah is a professional Egyptian football player. He captains Egypt's national team and competes as a right winger or forward for Liverpool. Salah is widely recognised as one of the finest players of his generation, one of the greatest African players of all time, and one of the finest wingers in football history.
6. Riyad Mahrez
- Full name: Riyad Karim Mahrez
- Born: 21 February 1991
- Current teams: Al-Ahli Saudi FC, Algeria national football team
- Nationality: Algerian, French
Riyad Mahrez is an experienced football player. He is the captain of Algeria's national team and plays right wing for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli. Riyad started his career as a young player with the French club AAS Sarcelles. He made his professional debut in 2009 with Quimper, where he spent one season before transferring to Le Havre.
7. Achraf Hakimi
- Full name: Achraf Hakimi Mouh
- Born: 4 November 1998
- Current teams: Paris Saint-Germain F.C., Morocco national football team
- Nationality: Moroccan, Spanish
Achraf Hakimi is a professional football player. He is a right-back or right winger for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and the Moroccan national team. Achraf is largely recognised as one of the top fullbacks in the world.
8. Sébastien Haller
- Full name: Sébastien Romain Teddy Haller
- Born: 22 June 1994
- Current teams: FC Utrecht, Ivory Coast national football team
- Nationality: French, Ivorian
Sébastien Haller is a competent football striker who currently plays for Eredivisie club Utrecht on loan from Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund. He was born in France and currently competes for the Ivory Coast national team. Haller started his playing days in France with Auxerre, then went on loan to Eredivisie club Utrecht in 2015 before signing a permanent deal.
9. Mohammed Kudus
- Full name: Mohammed Kudus
- Born: 2 August 2000
- Current teams: West Ham United F.C., Ghana national football team
- Nationality: Ghanaian
Mohammed Kudus is a professional Ghanaian football player. He plays as an offensive midfielder or right winger for Premier League club West Ham United and the Ghana national team. One of the best black football players in the premier league, Mohammed Kudus has previously represented Nordsjaelland and Ajax.
10. Emmanuel Dennis
- Full name: Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis
- Born: 15 November 1997
- Current teams: Nottingham Forest F.C., Nigeria national football team
- Nationality: Nigerian
Emmanuel Dennis is a professional football player from Nigeria. He is a striker for Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Championship and is on loan from Premier League club Nottingham Forest and the Nigeria national team. Dennis started playing soccer at Kwara Football Academy Ilorin in Kwara State, Nigeria.
11. Christopher Nkunku
- Full name: Christopher Alan Nkunku
- Born: 14 November 1997
- Current teams: Chelsea F.C., France national football team
- Nationality: Congolese, French
Christopher Nkunku is a professional football player from France. He is a forward, second striker, or offensive midfielder for Premier League club Chelsea and the French national team. Christopher Nkunku represented France at several junior international levels before debuting his senior national team in March 2022.
12. Eduardo Camavinga
- Full name: Eduardo Celmi Camavinga
- Born: 10 November 2002
- Current teams: Real Madrid CF, France national football team
- Nationality: Angolan, French
Eduardo Camavinga is a pro footballer who now represents Real Madrid in La Liga and the France national team. His primary positions are centre or defensive midfielder and left back. One of the best black soccer players with dreads, Eduardo started his career in Ligue 1 with Rennes, where he made his senior debut at the age of 16.
13. Karim Konaté
- Full name: Karim Konaté
- Born: 21 March 2004
- Current teams: FC Red Bull Salzburg, Ivory Coast national football team
- Nationality: Ivorian
Karim Konaté is an Ivorian competent footballer who plays forward for the Ivory Coast national team and Austrian Bundesliga club Red Bull Salzburg. Karim, a former ASEC Mimosas junior player, joined the club's senior squad in 2020. During his rookie season, he scored seven goals in 18 games.
14. Wilfried Nathan Douala
- Full name: Wilfried Nathan Douala
- Born: 15 May 2006
- Current teams: Victoria United FC, Cameroon national football team
- Nationality: Cameroonian
Wilfried Nathan Douala is a talented Cameroonian professional midfielder who plays for Victoria United in the Elite One league. He is one of the youngest black soccer players in the world. In 2024, Wilfried was nominated to the Cameroon national team's final squad for the 2023 African Cup of Nations. As the squad's youngest member, he made no appearances during the competition.
15. Kylian Mbappé
- Full name: Kylian Mbappé Lottin
- Born: 20 December 1998
- Current teams: Real Madrid CF, France national football team
- Nationality: French
Kylian Mbappe is a professional footballer from France. He is one of the most famous black soccer players in the world. Kylian is a forward for Real Madrid in La Liga and captain of France's national team. He is recognised as one of the greatest players in the world and of his generation, distinguished by his finishing, dribbling, and speed.
16. Bukayo Saka
- Full name: Bukayo Ayoyinka Temidayo Saka
- Born: 5 September 2001
- Current teams: Arsenal F.C., England national football team
- Nationality: English, Nigerian
Bukayo Saka is a professional football player from England. He plays right wing for Arsenal in the Premier League and for the England national team. One of the most famous black soccer players in Europe, Bukayo is recognised as one of the top players in the world thanks to his dribbling, creativity, and work rate.
17. Ademola Lookman
- Full name: Ademola Lookman Olajade Alade Aylola Lookman
- Born: 20 October 1997
- Current teams: Atalanta BC, Nigeria national football team
- Nationality: British, English, Nigerian
Ademola Lookman is an accomplished football forward who currently plays for Atalanta in Serie A. He was born in England and currently plays for Nigeria's national team. Ademola made his professional debut in 2015 as a forward for Charlton Athletic in the Championship.
18. Breel Embolo
- Full name: Breel Donald Embolo
- Born: 14 February 1997
- Current teams: AS Monaco, Switzerland national football team
- Nationality: Cameroonian, Swiss
Breel Embolo is a Swiss professional football forward who currently plays for Ligue 1 club Monaco along with the Swiss national team. Embolo was born in Cameroon and migrated with his siblings and mom to France before settling in Switzerland. He made his international senior debut in 2015 and has over 70 caps.
19. Aaron Wan-Bissaka
- Full name: Aaron Wan-Bissaka
- Born: 26 November 1997
- Current team: West Ham United F.C
- Nationality: English
Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a professional footballer from England who plays right defender for Premier League side West Ham United. Wan-Bissaka, an academy graduate from his hometown club Crystal Palace, made his professional debut in 2018 and immediately rose to prominence. He was selected as the club's Player of the Year during his only full season.
20. Jules Koundé
- Full name: Jules Olivier Koundé
- Born: 12 November 1998
- Current teams: FC Barcelona, France national football team
- Nationality: Beninois, French
Jules Olivier Koundé is a professional footballer from France. He plays right-back or centre-back for Barcelona in La Liga and the France national team. Jules' dad is Beninese, and Koundé enjoys dual citizenship in Benin and France.
Who won African Player of the Year in 2024?
Ademola Lookman of Nigeria was honoured as the African Footballer of the Year for 2024, while Zambia's Barbra Banda was selected as African Women's Footballer of the Year.
Who is the famous black soccer player?
Pelé is considered the most famous black soccer player. He was a forward in professional football for Brazil. He was widely recognised as one of history's best players, in addition to being one of the most influential and prominent sports figures of the twentieth century. Unfortunately, he died on 29 December 2022 at the age of 82.
The black soccer players featured above are the pinnacles of talent and athleticism in the current game. Their influence is undeniable, with several earning global fame, dominating leagues, and motivating the next generation of athletes. Their skill, passion, and competitive spirit have taken the sport to new heights.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Tatiana Thiga (Lifestyle writer) Tatiana Thiga is a content creator who joined Yen in 2022. She is an English literature graduate from Kenyatta University. She has amassed sufficient knowledge working on a variety of topics, including biographies, fashion and lifestyles, guides, and more. In 2023, Tatiana finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. You can reach her at tatianathiga@gmail.com