The family head of the late Daddy Lumba, Abusuapanin Tupac, has broken his silence after his family threatened to remove him from his position

In a video, he answered two out of three questions thrown to him by the family, as he disclosed that no one can take his post from him

The family had accused their head of misconduct, claiming he had yet to account for the funeral rite of the late highlife legend in December 2025

The family head of the late Daddy Lumba, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, widely known as Abusuapanin Tupac, has broken his silence after his relatives threatened to remove him from his position.

Daddy Lumba's family head, Abusuapanin Tupac, reacts after his family threatened to remove him from his position. Image credit: Smart Ghana TV

Source: Facebook

On Wednesday, February 25, 2026, the musician's extended family held a meeting at Parkoso, where the main agenda was discussing their family head's conduct amid a push to oust him.

The controversial family head was not present at this particular meeting.

According to them, Abusuapanin Tupac didn't follow due process before, during, and after the burial ceremony of Daddy Lumba. They threw three questions at him, asking:

“Where was Daddy Lumba buried? Who is taking his place since he is no more? And when is he coming to give an account of the funeral rite he organised for the singer?”

They further indicated that they planned on removing Abusuapanin Tupac from his post as the family head, but have given him the benefit of the doubt in the meantime. According to the family, he has two weeks to appear before them and answer the questions, or they will overthrow him.

Watch the TikTok video of Daddy Lumba's family speaking:

Abusuapanin Tupac fires back at relatives

Speaking in an interview with Ezra Radio shared by Gossip24tv, Abusuapanin Tupac emphatically stated that, apart from the King of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu, no one in the family can take his position from him.

According to him, he did not join the meeting because anytime he called for a forum as the family head, his relatives at Parkoso did not show up, and so there was no need for him to attend theirs.

He added that he is quite surprised that he is being threatened because most of the people present at the meeting are not his family members, explaining that Mama China, the woman who spoke to the media, should tell everyone the role she holds in the family because, allegedly, she is not his relative.

Answering the question about where Lumba was buried, Abusuapanin Tupac indicated that just as Afia Schwarzenegger said, he was buried in his house at East Legon, adding that his relatives, who claim they are not aware, know where his tomb is situated.

Speaking about accountability, he stated that following Daddy Lumba's burial, he organised a family meeting where he accounted for everything concerning the funeral, disclosing that he was surprised his Parkoso relatives are still demanding that.

Lumba's Abusuapanin concluded that he had been summoned before Otumfuo Osei Tutu after he declared that his self-acclaimed relatives at Parkoso are not his family.

Watch the YouTube video of Abusuapanin Tupac speaking below:

Abusuapanin Tupac to be removed as Daddy Lumba's family gives him a two-week ultimatum to disclose where the singer was buried. Image credit: Daddy Lumba/ The BBC Ghana

Source: Facebook

Woman allegedly possessed by Daddy Lumba's ghost

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an unprecedented drama unfolded at the late Daddy Lumba's family meeting in Parkoso, when the singer’s ghost allegedly manifested in an old woman believed to be a relative.

The woman in question was seen seated on a chair, speaking to the family as though it were the singer speaking.

She disclosed where the award-winning musician was ostensibly buried, claiming the final resting place of the singer was his house in Accra.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh