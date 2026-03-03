FC Barcelona will lock horns with Atlético de Madrid for the second time in two weeks, with a place in the Copa del Rey final on the line

The Catalan giants must produce a remarkable comeback to overturn their first-leg defeat and keep their hopes alive

Six players are set to miss what promises to be a blockbuster showdown at Camp Nou on Tuesday, March 3

Barcelona stands on the edge of elimination as they prepare to host Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night in the second leg of their Copa del Rey sem-final.

After suffering a crushing defeat in the first meeting, the Catalan giants must erase a four-goal deficit at Camp Nou to keep their silverware dreams in the cup competition alive.

Meanwhile, Atletico arrive with one foot in the final, knowing only a dramatic collapse would deny them.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Match preview

History offers little comfort for the home side. Barcelona have not beaten Atletico by four goals or more since the 2011/12 season, according to Flashscore. On paper, the mission looks close to impossible.

Yet this is a club that has built its reputation on defying the odds. The memory of that famous Champions League comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 still lingers.

On that unforgettable night, Barcelona overturned a 4-0 first-leg loss with a stunning 6-1 victory. Belief, therefore, still flickers.

For Atletico, motivation is just as strong. Diego Simeone’s men are chasing a place in the Copa del Rey final for the first time since the 2012/13 campaign, when they defeated Real Madrid 2–1 after extra time. Everything points to a tense evening under the lights in Catalonia.

6 players to miss Barca vs Atletico

According to Sports Mole, Barca face the bigger injury headache. Eric Garcia misses out through suspension after his red card in the first encounter.

Robert Lewandowski is sidelined with a fracture to his left eye socket, meaning Ferran Torres is expected to spearhead the attack.

Andreas Christensen remains absent with a cruciate ligament injury. Frenkie de Jong is unavailable due to a thigh problem.

Midfielder Gavi has returned to training but is unlikely to be thrown straight back into action after a lengthy layoff.

There is, however, a boost for Hansi Flick's men. Marcus Rashford, Raphinha and Pedri are all back in contention after missing the first leg. Their presence could inject fresh energy into the attempt to stage a revival.

Atletico also have concerns. Johnny Cardoso is ruled out with a hamstring issue sustained against Kwasi Sibo's Real Oviedo.

Pablo Barrios continues his recovery from a thigh complaint and is not expected back until mid-March.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: 6 Players Set to Miss Copa del Rey Semi Final. Photo by Angel Martinez.

Source: Getty Images

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Alejandro Balde; Pedri, Dani Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Raphinha; Ferran Torres

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Juan Musso; Matteo Ruggeri, Dávid Hancko, Marc Pubill, Nahuel Molina; Giuliano Simeone, Koke, Marcos Llorente, Ademola Lookman; Julian Alvarez, Alexander Sorloth

