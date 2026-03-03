Over 500 Appointments After 2024 Election to be Revoked, Government Gives Explanation
- Over 500 appointments from the Akufo-Addo administration were recommended for termination following a review
- A further 1,539 appointments were confirmed as compliant after scrutiny, ensuring due process was upheld
- The Mahama administration stressed no political motives behind the revocation, focusing on adherence to recruitment rules
The Mahama administration has said 541 appointments made after the 2024 election have been recommended for termination.
A government committee was established by the Chief of Staff to review post-election recruitments, appointments and promotions.
Graphic Online reported the committee cleared 1,539 others to remain in their positions.
The Presidential Spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, disclosed the findings at a press briefing on March 3, 2026.
He said the committee examined 2,080 cases submitted by institutions that appeared before it.
According to him, 1,539 of the reviewed cases were upheld because they complied with due process, and the individuals involved had received their appointment letters before December 7, 2024, attaining a pass mark of 80% or more.
The remaining 541 appointments were recommended for revocation because their processes were completed after December 7, 2024 and failed to meet the required threshold.
He noted that 879 appointments had already been revoked by institutions before the committee concluded its work.
Dismissing suggestions of political targeting, Ofosu maintained that the exercise was grounded in procedural compliance.
“The decision to revoke these appointments was not based on a witch hunt. There was no political motive beyond the desire to uphold due process and ensure compliance with the rules governing such recruitments and appointments."
Which public institutions were affected?
Institutions whose recruitments were reviewed include the:
- Electricity Company of Ghana
- Ghana Highway Authority
- Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority
- National Health Insurance Authority
- Metro Mass Transit Limited
- Social Security and National Insurance Trust
- Minerals Income Investment Fund
- University of Energy and Natural Resources
Petitions were also received from individuals linked to the Forest Plantation Development Fund, the National Investment Bank, the National Development Planning Commission, the Ghana Exim Bank, GCB Bank, the Volta Lake Transport Company Limited, the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications, as well as from persons living with disabilities.
Mahama reduces Ministries from 30 to 23
The Mahama administration reduced the number of government ministries from the current 30 to 23 via an Executive Instrument.
The announcement aligns with one of the key promises by President John Dramani to not appoint more than 60 ministers.
The list features new mergers, such as the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation.
A new ministry, the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment, was also included.
The Civil Service Act empowers the President to adjust the structure of government ministries and agencies, as deemed necessary, to improve the efficiency of the civil service.
Government revoked recruitments by Akufo-Addo
In February 2025, the government revoked all public appointments and recruitments made by the Akufo-Addo administration after the 2024 election.
A circular was issued to all heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies by the Chief of Staff at the Presidency.
It said the appointments did not comply with established good governance practices and principles.
