Ghanaian auto expert Kofi3x raised fresh concerns about the safety of the Toyota Vitz and Toyota Voxy on Ghanaian roads.

He pointed to a common modification done to these imported cars that many drivers rarely think about.

Beyond the machines, he also shifts attention to the way some owners handle these vehicles at high speeds.

A popular Ghanaian auto expert known on social media as Kofi3x has weighed in on the growing concern over road accidents involving Toyota Vitz and Toyota Voxy vehicles in the country.

According to him, part of the problem may be linked to the type of vehicles being imported and how they are used on Ghanaian roads.

Speaking in a recent discussion, Kofi3x suggested that authorities and car importers begin to reconsider the continuous inflow of right-hand drive vehicles, particularly from Japan and Korea.

He believes that the conversion of some of these vehicles to left-hand drive after importation could be contributing to safety concerns.

He specifically mentioned models such as the Toyota Vitz and the Toyota Voxy, which are widely used in Ghana for both private and commercial purposes.

Kofi3x proposed solutions to Vitz, Voxy crashes

According to him, if importers are unable to source these vehicles in their original left-hand drive configuration, then buyers should consider alternative models instead of forcing a conversion.

Kofi3x explained that altering the steering system of a vehicle that was originally engineered as right-hand drive may affect its balance and overall stability, especially at high speeds.

He noted that some of these cars tend to lose balance when pushed beyond their intended limits, increasing the risk of accidents.

Beyond the mechanical concerns, he also addressed driver behaviour.

He pointed out that many drivers, particularly commercial operators, tend to push these small engine vehicles to top speeds, even though they were not built to withstand constant high-pressure driving.

According to Kofi3x, this misuse adds another layer of risk.

“The safety is not always the best after the change of steering,” he emphasised, adding that responsible import decisions and better driving habits could significantly reduce the number of crashes involving these models.

Kofi3x further advised individuals looking to purchase small, fuel-efficient cars to explore other options on the market instead of focusing only on Vitz or Voxy models.

In his view, diversifying choices could help ease the pressure and popularity surrounding these specific vehicles, which are often blamed whenever accident reports surface.

Netizens reacted to Kofi3x's thoughts

His comments have sparked conversation online, especially among car dealers and drivers who rely heavily on these models for daily business.

While some agree that steering conversion and speeding are genuine concerns, others argue that road conditions, maintenance culture, and enforcement of traffic laws also play major roles.

As discussions continue, Kofi3x’s message remains clear: safer import practices and more disciplined driving could go a long way in reducing avoidable road accidents across Ghana.

Emmanuelowusu commented:

"It depends on the one who did the steering change. I have a plug who uses about two weeks to change and test. I heard of one guy in Accra who uses just three days. So not all are bad."

Kevin Water commented:

"Aaaahhhhh guy guy, left-handI don’t understand why they’re flooding the car markets with all these right hand drive cars!! Right-hand Ghana is a left hand drive country, I think they should’ve even banned it. They sell it at a higher price like the left-hand drive cars."

Shehzadfattani commented:

"90% of cars in Ghana from left-hand countries are accident cars, only u get pure clean car from Japan, meanwhile if u get clean car n accident free cars certified with better price, from around the world, so what’s the problem with it."

Protocol TV commented:

"I agree with you 100%."

hilarious commented:

"So don't drive at high speeds."

