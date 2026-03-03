Veteran television personality Ian von Memerty, known for his role on South Africa's Got Talent, passed away at 61, his family announced on March 1, 2026

The Zimbabwean-born entertainer, who also hosted South Africa’s version of Strictly Come Dancing, built a celebrated career in theatre

Tributes poured in across social media, with fans and colleagues remembering his commanding stage presence and sharp professionalism

Popular South African television personality Ian von Memerty, known for his appearance on South Africa’s Got Talent, has sadly passed away.

The family of popular South African television personality Ian Von Memerty announces his death on Sunday, March 1, 2026. Image credit: IanvonMemerty

Memerty’s family announced the tragic news in a statement released via his official Facebook page on March 1, 2026.

“We are sad to announce that our beloved Ian von Memerty passed away at the age of 61 in Johannesburg in the early hours of 23 February 2026. As a family, we have done everything we can to love & respect him on his journey," the statement said.

"We ask for privacy & respect as we deal with our own pain, having lost someone we’ve loved very much."

The statement sparked grief over social media as many mourned the beloved media personality, who was also known for his stellar career onstage as a theatre actor.

All about Ian von Memerty’s career

Ian von Memerty was a Zimbabwean-born, South African-based entertainer best known as a theatre performer, television host, and talent-show judge.

He was born on July 4, 1964, in Harare, but lived most of his life in South Africa.

According to the BBC, Ian Von Memerty hosted South Africa’s version of Strictly Come Dancing, the popular ITV reality television series.

He also served as a judge on South Africa’s Got Talent and acted in and directed multiple theatre productions, with his credits including A Handful of Keys (which he co-created), Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, The Rocky Horror Show, and many others.

Over the years, von Memerty won numerous national theatre awards, raising his profile in South African showbiz circles.

Reactions to Ian von Memerty’s death

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments reacting to the death of Ian von Memerty.

Astral Poole said:

"Performed at Paul Cluver Estate. During the performance, parents allowed their toddlers to wander onto the stage. Ian would have none of it, interrupted his performance and took them off stage 👏👌😊."

Lebohang Mathe wrote:

"First and last saw him years ago on Strictly Come Dancing."

Kerry Hiles commented:

"I have never met a director with greater ability to see every single part of a production in any given moment of said production: the dance-steps, the blocking, the costume changes, the LX cue, the sheet music bar, the script, the audience expectation, where the people offstage should be right then. You lived and worked all of the parts upside down and inside out."

