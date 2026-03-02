Mercy Asiedu and her husband, Nana Agyeman Duah, stepped out like twins for a recent funeral ceremony

The Kumawood actress and her husband, who is the chief of Kunsu in the Ashanti Region, dazzled in matching outfits

Their video got social media users reacting to their stylish appearance with praise and mixed opinions on their makeup

Ghanaian actress Mercy Asiedu and her husband, Nana Agyeman Duah, have delighted social media users with a new video.

The couple recently stepped out for a funeral, and appeared to be in fashion sync, wearing outfits made from the same cloth.

The cloth, an African wax print, had designs including circles, abstract patterns, and traditional African motifs in red, gold, and deep green colours on a black background.

Actress Mercy Asiedu steps out with her husband, Nana Agyeman Duah, in twin fashion. Photo source: @oheneyere_mercyasiedu, @Mey3asanteni

Mercy Asiedu, husband dazzle wearing same clothes

Mercy Asiedu sewed a kaba (traditional Ghanaian blouse and skirt) with her cloth. Her short-sleeved kaba had a well-laid-out beaded embellishment covering its neckline.

She completed her look with an elegantly wrapped dark-coloured gele (head wrap) with gold accents. The gold accents complemented her accessories, which included a gold-coloured necklace, earrings, and a bracelet.

The actress's husband, who is the chief of Kunsu, a town in the Ahafo Ano South District of the Ashanti Region, wore his cloth in the traditional Asante form for men. He adorned himself with a crown and other ornaments around his shoulders.

As synonymous with chiefs when they appear in public, Nana Agyeman Duah sat under an umbrella with his wife sitting to his right.

Watch the video below

Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu's marriage

Mercy Asiedu and Nana Agyeman Duah, who shuffle between Ghana and the US, got married in April 2017.

In a recent interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, the actress explained how she met her husband.

According to the actress, her husband fell in love with her figure after watching her movies.

"My husband said after watching my movie Asoreba and seeing my chest, he vowed to come and look for me when he comes to Ghana. He hadn't been enstooled at the time," she said.

Watch the video below:

Since their marriage, they have been inseparable, often attending events together. They have also been consistent with their tradition of twinning in their fashion.

Reactions to Mercy Asiedu and husband twinning

The video of Mercy Asiedu and Nana Agyeman Duah has sparked mixed reactions. While many people who reacted were full of praise for the actress and her husband, others pointed out that she had too much makeup on.

Below are some of the comments YEN.com.gh compiled.

Jemimah Asare Botchwey said:

"Demure."

Kwame Owusu Donkor said:

"Whether right or wrong, I'm seeing it for the first time. Same cloth, look beautiful though."

Akosua Abrefi Duah said:

"So pretty."

Mefiri AsanteMampong said:

"So beautiful."

Isaac Boamah said:

"The makeup of Oheneyere is too much."

Actress Mercy Asiedu and her husband, Nana Agyeman Duah, often step out in style. Photo source: @oheneyere_mercyasiedu

