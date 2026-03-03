The preacher, Nana Agradaa, has opened up on the covenant she made to God before she was eventually released from prison

This came after she shared the fear that gripped her when she was first escorted by the police to begin her 15-year jail term

The information shared by Mama Pat has triggered massive reactions on social media, as Ghanaians shared varied opinions

The founder and leader of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, widely known as Nana Agradaa, has shared the strong covenant made to God before her release from prison.

In a viral video released on March 3, 2026, Agradaa spoke about the most emotional part of her journey, a promise she made to God when she first walked into the facility.

She said that despite her confidence and bold public life, she became genuinely afraid the moment she stepped inside her cells.

In that fear, Patricia Asiamaah made a covenant with God that if he brought her out of her situation, just as he saved people in the Bible, she would spend the rest of her life worshipping and glorifying him.

To Mama Pat, this freedom was not just a legal battle but a divine one as she claimed to be ready to live the rest of her life proving it.

Reactions to Agradaa's prison covenant

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after Agradaa opened up about her covenant with God:

Ben Boateng wrote:

“I find it surprising that she did not address the issue for which she was imprisoned. You would think that if she has really repented, she would say I have made a vow to God not to swindle others anymore with a sikagari scheme. She did not mention that. I find that strange and wonder if she is a changed person. Surely, God enjoys our worship, so she should glorify Him all she wants. But above all, God desires that we repent from our evil ways and live lives that are pleasing to Him. I hope the evil days of swindling and sikagari schemes are behind her.”

Yaw George wrote:

"Which God released you? if Ghana is a serious country, do u think you will be set free after some months?”

Lydia Appiah Dankwah wrote:

"Mama Pat’s life was nearly ruined by her enemies, but the Mercies of God saved her. This time, be very careful.”

Godwin Otabil wrote:

“First, she must understand that it wasn't God who took her into the prison, but it was her disobedience to God's Word that took her there. Jesus said to the woman caught in Adultery: "I don't condemn you, but go and sin no more, or you will suffer worse things". If she comes out to continue her foolishness, she will suffer worse things. If she comes to live and conduct her life by God's Word, she will enjoy God's Promises. Yes, God forgives our sins because of Jesus' death and resurrection, but our foolishness must be cured by God's wisdom found in the Book of Proverbs and Ecclesiastes.”

Captain Smart reacts to Agradaa's release

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the ‘Onua Maakye' host, Captain Smart, reacted to the release of Nana Agradaa from Nsawam prison.

The presenter welcomed the presenter home, detailing how difficult the prison experience may have been as he shared his personal experience.

He further commended Agradaa's husband, Angel Asiamah, for staying with her and fighting for her freedom from prison.

