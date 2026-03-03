Popular Kumasi-based Ghanaian TikTok personality Abena Vero, aka Abena Bills, has reportedly passed away.

Abena Bills: Popular Ghanaian TikToker Reportedly Passes Away, Netizens Mourn

Renowned TikTok personality Abena Payola shared the news of Abena Bills's demise on social media on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

What happened to Ghanaian TikToker Abena Bills?

The exact circumstances and date of the late Abena's demise remain unknown, with little information being shared on social media.

However, according to some reports, the young TikToker passed away following a battle with health issues.

Before her demise, Abena Bills, a graduate of Ashanti Region-based secondary educational institution Agogo State College, had been inactive on the TikTok platform for several months. Her last post came on November 9, 2025.

In her TikTok post, Abena Payola, who had a close relationship with the deceased, was left heartbroken after hearing the tragic news.

She accompanied a slideshow video of the late Abena Bill's photos with an emotional message, stating:

"It is very difficult for me to type 'RIP' on your video, Abena Vero. My heart is heavy. I am very sad today. I hope time will help erase this shock. 😫😢 Rest in peace. 😭."

The news of the popular TikToker's demise has evoked sadness among her family and loved ones on social media.

The TikTok post announcing the late Abena Bills's demise is below:

Abena Bills's demise stirs sad reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

King_Savages said:

"I am even crying. The sweetest sister ever I got at Agogo State. Just yesterday, I was talking about her o😭."

The girls girls plug commented:

"Hmm, Abena, may your soul rest in perfect peace 😭."

