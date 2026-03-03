Sammy Gyamfi's late father-in-law, Andrews Amankwa's one-week celebration was held on Tuesday, March 3, 2026

First Lady Mrs Lordina Mahama and other top dignitaries were present at the event held in the Ashanti Region

In a video, the First Lady shared an emotional moment with Sammy Gyamfi and his wife Irene Amankwaa Karikari

First Lady Lordina Mahama, the wife of President John Dramani Mahama, has courted attention following a heartwarming moment with GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi and his wife, Irene Amankwaa Karikari, at a public event.

On Tuesday, March 3, 2026, the one-week celebration for Andrews Amankwa, the father-in-law of GoldBod CEO and National Democratic Congress Communications (NDC) Director Sammy Gyamfi, was held at Kumasi Danyame in the Ashanti Region.

Prominent members of the NDC, including the party's Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene, and political commentator Appiah Stadium, were present at the solemn event.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Lordina Mahama was spotted arriving at the late Andrews Amankwa's one-week celebration with an entourage including a female military officer and Dr Frank Amoakohene, who led them to the event grounds.

The First Lady exchanged pleasantries with some NDC party figures before hugging and sharing comforting words with Sammy Gyamfi, who sat under a canopy with other attendees.

Lordina later encountered the GoldBod CEO's wife and deceased daughter Irene, with whom she shared a hug and sympathised over the painful loss of her father.

Sammy Gyamfi's wife broke down in tears as President Mahama's wife continued to console her at the event grounds.

Sammy Gyamfi's father-in-law's murder, aftermath

Sammy Gyamfi's father-in-law was killed in a tragic carjacking incident at Ohwim Tigo Junction in Kumasi on February 10, 2026.

According to the police, the deceased was ambushed and shot during the attack and his Toyota Hilux vehicle was stolen during their operations.

Amankwa was later rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries on February 18, 2026, five days after the incident.

On Monday, February 23, 2026, at a press briefing, IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno announced that the police had arrested four members of a carjacking syndicate for their alleged involvement in the murder.

According to the IGP, Eric Duku Antwi, the alleged leader of the syndicate, sustained gunshot wounds and later died at the hospital after an exchange of fire during a battle with the police.

The alleged syndicate boss's wife and Kumawood actress Patricia Osei Boateng has been arrested and detained after the actress reported herself to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters of the Ghana Police on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

