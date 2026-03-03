Antoine Semenyo has scored 16 goals in the 2025/26 season for both Bournemouth and Manchester City

The Black Stars attacker has scored twice against two Premier League teams in the current campaign

Semenyo has already surpassed his goal tally of the 2024/25 season, underscoring his rapid rise in productivity

Ghana and Manchester City forward Antoine Semenyo is enjoying the season of his life, and he seems poised to continue the impressive run.

The Black Stars forward has taken his game to new heights, first lighting up the Premier League with Bournemouth before seamlessly transitioning into Pep Guardiola’s star-studded Manchester City side.

Antoine Semenyo has scored 16 goals in the 2025/26 season. Image credit: Chris Brunskill

Source: Getty Images

From opening-day fireworks to cup competition masterclasses, Semenyo has consistently delivered on the biggest stages.

Since completing his move to City on January 9, 2026, the dynamic attacker has wasted no time making his presence felt.

In just 11 appearances for the reigning Premier League contenders, he has already netted six goals, underlining his rapid adaptation at the Etihad.

Before that high-profile transfer, Semenyo was in devastating form for Bournemouth during the first half of the 2025/26 campaign. He racked up 10 goals in 21 matches across all competitions, becoming one of the league’s most in-demand attackers.

Interest from Liverpool, Tottenham, and Arsenal reportedly followed, but it was Manchester City who secured his signature.

Across club and international football this season, Semenyo has scored 16 goals, according to Transfermarkt, a remarkable return that cements his status as one of Ghana’s most influential exports.

Antoine Semenyo. Image credit: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

With the World Cup on the horizon, he is widely tipped to spearhead the Black Stars’ attack.

But which teams have felt the sting of Antoine Semenyo's lethal finishing?

12 clubs Semenyo has punished in 2025/26

1. Liverpool

Semenyo announced himself on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, scoring twice at Anfield in a thrilling 4-2 defeat for Bournemouth on August 15, 2025.

2. Brighton & Hove Albion

According to the Premier League, the Ghanaian forward added another goal in September, calmly converting a penalty in a 2-1 victory at the Vitality Stadium.

3. Leeds United

Later that month, the former Bristol City attacker struck in a 2-2 draw at Elland Road, continuing his fine run of form.

4. Fulham

At Dean Court on October 3, 2025, Semenyo produced a brilliant brace in a 3-1 win, proving instrumental in Bournemouth’s attacking dominance.

5. Manchester United

Old Trafford was next. In a dramatic eight-goal thriller in December 2025, the Ghanaian found the net once again.

6. Burnley

Antoine Semenyo followed that up with a goal in a 1-1 draw, pushing his season tally higher.

7. Brentford

Even in defeat, Semenyo made his mark, scoring Bournemouth’s only goal in a heavy 4-1 loss to Brentford.

8. Arsenal

In his final outing before joining Manchester City, he struck in a memorable 3-2 win over Arsenal, his 10th goal of the campaign for Andoni Iraola’s side.

Antoine Semenyo at Manchester City

9. Exeter City

Semenyo’s City debut could not have gone better. Just a day after signing, he scored in a crushing 10-1 FA Cup victory.

10. Newcastle United

The former AFC Bournemouth man then netted in a 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final win at St. James’ Park.

11. Wolves

Another composed Antoine Semenyo finish followed in a 2-0 Premier League triumph against Wolves at the Etihad.

12. Tottenham

In a pulsating 2-2 draw in North London, Semenyo doubled City’s lead with a clinical first-half strike.

Fulham (again)

He completed the double over Fulham this season, scoring in a 3-0 City victory to register his 15th goal of the campaign.

Leeds United (again)

Most recently, Semenyo delivered the only goal in a hard-fought win at Elland Road on February 28, taking his Premier League tally to 14 and his overall season total to 16.

Semenyo is Ghana's best footballer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh spotlighted Antoine Semenyo’s remarkable rise, noting how he has overtaken established names such as Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey in the national conversation.

Through crucial goals, relentless work rate, and increasing influence at Manchester City, the forward has cemented himself as Ghana’s top performer in Europe.

Source: YEN.com.gh