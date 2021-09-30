Kissi Agyebeng has revealed that there are people who are praying and fasting to see him fail on the job

He said there are people who also want him to succeed in his new appointment

Agyebeng is the second person to occupy the position of Special Prosecutor

Accra - Kissi Agyebeng, Ghana's Special Prosecutor, has revealed that there are people who are praying and fasting to see him fail on the job.

In a report filed by Starrnews, he said inasmuch as there are people hoping he fails, there are those who want him to do well on the job in order to rid the country of the corruption that has eaten into the fabric of society.

“...I see some people on the divide praying and fasting that I fail. There are detractors all over…There are some well-meaning people who want this fight to go on well,” he said.

Kissi Agyebeng: People are fasting and praying just to see me fail - Special Prosecutor Photo credit: StarrNews

Source: UGC

Agyebeng also stated that he has reviewed all cases before his office and would start with prosecution in October this year.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Unexplained accrued wealth will be criminalised

During his vetting process, the Special Prosecutor-nominee stated that he is prepared to go after government officials who have accrued unexplained wealth.

Lawyer Kissi Agyabeng said he expects all the wealth of these government officials to come from lawful sources that equally match their income level.

He said he would be looking out in respect of the sources of income for the persons involved.

“I will be looking out in respect of the sources of that income… whatever the source of the income is; should be lawful,” he said.

When he was questioned by a member of the appointment committee if Ghana should criminalise unexplained wealth, he said that would depend on the defence of the person in question.

Agyebeng takes over from Amidu

President Akufo-Addo, on Thursday, August 5, 2021, officially swore into office, Kissi Agyebeng as the Special Prosecutor.

Agyebeng took over from Martin Amidu who resigned from office in November 2020 after accusing the President of interference in his work.

Amidu resigned from his position on November 16, 2020, through a letter addressed to the president, Nana Akufo-Addo.

In his letter, Amidu cited feedback on his recently submitted corruption risk assessment on Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions as one of the triggers that have got him to resign.

Source: Yen.com.gh