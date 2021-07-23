Former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu says he uses his real age in football

The 30-year-old has refuted claims he reduced his age to play the sport

Agyemang Badu is currently unattached after leaving Hellas Verona

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has strongly rejected claims he reduced his age to play professional football.

The 30-year-old insists he has no 'football age', a common term used for players who have reduced their ages drastically to compete in youth tournaments.

In an interview with Sammy Kay Media, the former Udinese player insists he uses his real age to play the game.

I use my real age - 30-year-old Agyemang Badu rejects age cheating claims. SOURCE: Twitter/ @HellasVeronaFC @ghanafaofficial @3SportsGh

Source: Twitter

"I don’t have a football age, I use my real age. I’m currently in my thirties,” the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup winner told Sammy Kay.

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu retired from international football early this year after struggles with injuries and health issues.

The former Udinese player also ended his stay with Italian serie A side Hellas Verona before the end of the 2020/21 season.

Agyemang Badu had to stay away from the sport for a while after he was diagnosed with a blood clot in his lungs.

He has since recovered and is looking for a new club, but insists he is not in a rush to return to the sport unless he finds an ideal club.

The former Ghana international played 78 times for the Black Stars scoring 11 goals and was a member of the Black Satellites team that won the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2009.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Emmanuel Agyeman Badu denied rumours that he once dated TV personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay.

In an interview with Sammy Kay, Agyeman Badu indicated that he only has a friendly relationship with Delay.

The midfielder narrated that he got to know Delay about 10 years ago when she reached out for an interview.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen Ghana