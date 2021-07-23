The impact of COVID-19 has made thinking about the future more important than ever. Although we cannot predict the future, current societal, environmental and economic trends can be used to anticipate scenarios and decide what action is needed now to achieve our desired outcomes.

For Ghana, an important question is how to recover from COVID-19 while enhancing our health and wellbeing. The pandemic has impacted everyone one way or the other since the outbreak. Many lives have been lost as well as impact on our economies. As we prepared to get out of the woods, it is important we embark on exercises that will refresh us and give us the boost to forge ahead. The Greatness walk is one way to do that.

EMY Africa partners with Prudential Life Insurance for Greatness Walk on August 3. Photo source: EMY Africa

Source: Instagram

EMY Africa in partnership with Prudential Life Insurance presents the 3rd Annual PRUDENTIAL LIFE GREATNESS WALK- on Saturday 7th August 2021 at the Aviation social center (Start and finish point). The walk starts at 6am prompt.

This multi-media effort will not only be a platform to create awareness for the EMY Africa Awards but also symbolise the perseverance that signals great achievement. This year’s walk is themed “The Road to Recovery”. The Walk, which will be a 10km/ 5km distance walk apart from its health benefits, will be a platform to network. Patrons get the opportunity to meet and interact with great people, key personalities, EMY Awards winners and nominees, their favorite celebrities and the broad press amidst music and a kaleidoscope of entertainment. There will be several health and fan activities and giveaways from our sponsors and partners. The walk will be attended by EMY Awards winners, Celebrities, the General public and Prudential Life Insurance Bank Partners.

Given the times we are in, all prescribed anti-Covid-19 protocols will be observed during this walk (Hand washing, temperature checks, wearing of nose masks and the use of sanitisers, social distancing, etc.)

Only limited participants will be admitted. Patrons can register for free to participate via https://www.prudential.com.gh/greatness-walk/. Special packages available for the first 100 people to register.

The Route:

EMY Africa partners with Prudential Life Insurance for Greatness Walk on August 3. Photo source: EMY Africa

Source: Instagram

The Prudential Life Greatness Walk is Supported by Fitrip Gym, TV3, 3-FM, Asaase Radio, Yen.com.gh, Pulse Ghana, Ghana Web and Refreshed by Lucozade, Special Ice Water and Fan Milk

And powered by EMY Africa.

Source: Yen