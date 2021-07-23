Ghanaian businessman, Kweku Frimpong, revealed he has built a house and caters for his children by selling coconut

He disclosed that he has been selling coconut for 29 years at Tema in the Greater Accra Region

The father of four narrated his story during an interview with SVTV Africa's DJ Nyaami

Though many consider selling coconut as a menial work, Kweku Frimpong aka Obolo has made gains after 29 years of selling coconut at Tema in the Greater Accra Region.

The father of four was introduced to the business by a friend after he moved to Tema and now travels to Agona Swedru in the Central Region to make a bulk purchase and returns to sell the load at his base in Tema.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami of SVTV Africa, Frimpong disclosed that he has been selling for 29 years since he was introduced to the business in 1992.

''I moved to Tema in 1992 and started selling coconut; it's been 29 years since I started ... [I] travel to Agona Swedru and other places in villages in the Central Region to find the coconut,'' he said.

''I was jobless. I and some guys needed a job, and a friend initiated the idea and introduced me to the business. I got involved after realising he could earn money from the trade,'' he revealed how he got into the trade.

The businessman said he used to have people working for him, but due to repeated misunderstandings in payment of salaries at the end of the month, he now supplies his load on a cash and carry basis.

He admits that sales have declined and indicated that this is due to hardships in the system. However, he has built a house and owns other properties. He caters for his four children by selling coconut, he said.

''I have four children and built a house in Agona Mankrong in the Central Region, close to the house of former Ghanaian Inspector General of Police (IGP), John Kudalor,'' he said.

Kweku Frimpong recounts his experience after years of selling coconut in the video below:

