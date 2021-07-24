The position of the Inspector General of Police happens to be the highest position in the Ghana Police Service.

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

The president always has the power to appoint a senior police officer to occupy the position of the Ghana Police Service.

Meet all 3 Inspectors General of Police appointed by President Akufo-Addo

Source: UGC

YEN.com.gh has however compiled all three IGPs appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo .

1. David Asante-Apeatu

David Asante-Apeatu is a Ghanaian forensic specialist and police officer who was appointed by President Akufo-Addo in February 2017, as the Inspector General of Police of the Ghana Police Service.

David Asante Appeatu Photo credit: Citinewsroom

He is the 28th person to hold the position and the 22nd Ghanaian.

On 22 July 2019, he was relieved of his duties as the Inspector General of Police by President Akuffo-Addo.

3.James Oppong-Boanuh

He was appointed as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the Ghana Police Service by President Nana Akufo-Addo in October 2019.

James Oppong-Boanuh Photo credit: Citinewsroom

Source: UGC

Prior to being appointed as IGP, Oppong-Boanuh served in different command and staff positions including Aide-de-camp to the IGP, Chief Staff Officer to the IGP; Director-General of Welfare, Director-General of Human Resources; Regional Commander, Director-General of Legal and Prosecutions, Director-General of Administration and Deputy IGP.

He will be ending his term as the IGP on July 31,2021.

3. George Akuffo Dampare

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed George Akuffo Dampare as the new Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Dr. George Akufo-Dampare Photo credit: Citinewsroom

Source: UGC

Prior to his new appointment, he was a Commissioner of Police (COP).

He will be taking over from the outgoing IGP, James Oppong-Boanuh from August 1, 2021.

In other news

Thirty-four suspects are in the custody of the Upper East Regional Police Command in a dawn swoop in the Zebilla and Tilli forest areas.

This is as part of measures to deal with the increasing incidences of armed robberies and other security threats on the Bolgatanga-Bawku highway.

According to a report filed by Graphic.com.gh, two out of the 34 suspects, have been identified as part of a gang of five suspected robbers who are on the police wanted list.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh