Matthew Opoku Prempeh is set to be officially introduced to the Asantehene and party folk in Kumasi

His meeting with the Asantehene will happen before his formal introduction to party faithful

The Asantehene is expected to offer blessings to the running mate candidate

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to officially introduce its running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in Kumasi.

The event will take place at the Manhyia palace on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, ahead of the running mate's official outdooring to party faithful in Kumasi.

The NPP running mate is to outdoored today, July 9, 2024, at Kumasi' Jubilee Park.

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh will be partnering Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on the NPP ticket for the 2024 presidential election.

The introduction of Opoku Prempeh to the Asantehene is considered significant as he shares royal ties with the Ashanti monarch.

The Asantehene is expected to formally bless him as he embarks on his political venture. He will receive well wishes and prayers for a successful campaign and subsequent governance should the NPP win the December 7 elections.

Opoku Prempeh will then be outdoored as the running mate to the flagbearer, Dr Bawumia, at the Kumasi Jubilee Park.

NPP National Council approves Opoku Prempeh as running mate

The National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has endorsed Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh as Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s running mate for the 2024 general elections.

The Council approved on Thursday, July 4, 2024, after meetings with the party’s National Executive Council and the National Steering Committee.

Matthew Opoku Prempeh is the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South and a former Education Minister.

The party considers his selection a strategic move to consolidate its support within its stronghold, the Ashanti Region, and nationwide.

Following his pick’s endorsement, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia thanked the Council for their approval.

In a post on his social media pages, he said the NEC’s endorsement of Dr Opoku Prempeh acknowledged his running mate’s astuteness and brilliance.

He said Prempeh’s proven track record in various ministerial roles, particularly his successful rollout of Akufo-Addo’s Free Senior High School programme while energy minister and his exceptional leadership in transforming Ghana’s energy sector, cannot go unnoticed.

Dr Bawumia said these feats chalked by NAPO make him a formidable addition to the NPP ticket and would strengthen the party’s chances of securing a victory in the 2024 elections.

Akufo-Addo endorses NAPO

YEN.com.gh reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo has endorsed Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the running mate of New Patriotic Party flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia.

Akufo-Addo expressed his confidence in their ability to lead the NPP to election victory.

He told the press it was an excellent pairing and an excellent ticket for the party.

"The feeling is good. They make a very good pair, and they are going to win.”

