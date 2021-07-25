- The family of a murdered mobile money vendor is calling for speedy investigations

- Solomon Arhin, a teacher, was attacked on his way home

- The 37-year-old left behind a pregnant wife and two kids

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

A mobile money vendor who was shot dead by an unknown assailant at Koforidua – Okorase has been buried amidst calls by the family for an independent investigation into his murder.

Colleague teachers, students and sympathizers could not hold back their tears when his remains were moved to Breman-Asikuma in the Central Region where he was buried.

Murdered MOMO vendor buried ; leaves a pregnant wife and two toddlers (Picture credit: Myjoyonline/modified by writer)

Source: Getty Images

The murdered Solomon Arhin was a teacher at Behenase Roman Catholic Basic School near Tinkon in Akuapem North Municipality. He was a Christian who fellowshipped with the Pentecost International Worship Center (PIWC) of The Church of Pentecost in Koforidua.

The 37-year-old was walking home with his friend when they were attacked by his assailant on Saturday around 11 pm. His friend, however, escaped unhurt.

The survivor, narrating what he witnessed, said he only heard a gunshot which forced him to run seek to refuge. According to him, he least expected they could be attacked even though they saw a man walking in their direction in the dark.

He said he returned from his hideout only to be told by his sister that his friend has been shot dead.

He added that the deceased who was shot in his chest lied in a pool of blood after he struggled to run to a nearby house for help.

“We were walking home and while on our way we saw this tall guy coming from our direction in the dark. When we reached where he was all that I heard was a violent shot. I didn’t see anything again because I had to run following the gunshot,” he explained.

Two black backpacks containing cash of ¢8,290.30, an HP Laptop with a charger, six mobile phones, a pen drive, a modem, earpiece, and some bank documents were found lying beside the victim. Solomon left behind a pregnant wife and two children.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen.com.gh