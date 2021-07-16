Sister Sandy called out celebrities mocking born-again Moesha Buduong in a WhatsApp group

The media personality claimed she has in her possession voice notes of the celebrities deriding their colleague movie star

According to Sister Sandy, one of the group members recently posted raunchy photos of herself on social media and came out to ask to be forgiven

Adom FM/TV presenter, Sandra Ohemeng, known in showbiz circles as Sister Sandy, has called out Ghanaian celebrities mocking born-again Moesha Buduong in a WhatsApp group.

In a clip sighted by YEN.com.gh on social media, the entertainment TV host disclosed that some celebrities shared voice notes in their WhatsApp group to deride their ''repented'' colleague star.

''Could you believe that your celebrities have a WhatsApp group, and yesterday, some of them were mocking Moesha. I have the audio of them laughing at Moesha,'' Sister Sandy claimed.

''I wanted to play the audio but I don't like it when people are disgraced or berated because the internet does not forget, and I'm also a woman,'' she said.

The television show host claimed one of the women in the group, who came out to ask to be forgiven after she delivered raunchy photos on social media, was also among the members ridiculing born-again Moesha Buduong.

''I want to tell some of these Ghanaian celebrities to stop the nonsense in that group.''

Sister Sandy urged Moesha Buduong not to heed her detractors because most of the people criticising her are worse sinners.

Earlier, Ghanaian business titan and preacher, Reverend Dr Abbeam Ampomah Danso, also cautioned against criticising actress Moesha Buduong after she became ''born again''.

In a clip sighted on social media, the presiding pastor of God’s Solution Center (GSC), warned against victimising the former socialite who recently converted to Christianity.

''Somebody repents and says that I want to go and serve God then these people come out as the Pharisees to criticise, and if you don't take care, you kill yourself.''

