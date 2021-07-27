Ibrah One has claimed that Moesha is mad and would not return to normal

According to him, any slay queen who goes for charms from India should be careful

Moesha was in the news some weeks back after she was spotted in a video trying to jump from a building

Ghanaian rich man and social commentator Ibrahim Dauda famed as Ibrah One, has waded into the trending issue about the current state of actress and model Moesha Boduong.

In a new Instagram post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ibrah One took to his Stories to claim that Moesha had lost her mind.

He went on to add that the actress was never going to come back to normal following worrying videos of her that went viral on line.

Ibrah One also claimed that Moesha's predicament should serve as a warning for all the ladies who go for charms from India.

To make the matter quite serious, Ibrah One said it was going to be hard for anyone to restore Moesha to her former self.

Ibrah's post read: "Moesha is mad and can never come back to normal again, nobody on earth can bring her back to normal again.

This should serve as a warning to some of the slay queens who goes to India for charms #Ibrahone"

Ibrah One's comments follow the worrying state in which Moesha finds herself after reports had it that she said she had given her life to Christ.

The actress and model was seen in a church kneeling down with tears flowing down her cheeks while saying she had repented.

Days after the well-publicised repentance, Moesha was seen in a number of videos behaving in a weird way.

Help came her way after a church and family members of the actress stepped into the matter and got her home.

