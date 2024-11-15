Wendy Shay Performs At Her Manager's Wedding, Beautiful Video Of Her Performance Emerges
- Sensational dancehall artist Wendy Shay attended the recently held wedding of her manager, Philip Aboah, where she performed her currently trending son, Too Late
- She shared a snippet of her performance on her Instagram page and wrote a beautiful message congratulating Mr Aboah
- Many people talked about how beautiful she looked at the event, while others spoke about the Too Late song being a banger
Dancehall musician Wendy Shay performed at her manager, Philip Nelson Kwame Aboah's wedding, as he married his longtime partner.
Wendy Shay performed at her manager's wedding
Wendy Shay shared a lovely video of her captivating performance at Mr Aboah's wedding on her Instagram page.
The Shay Foundation founder entertained the guests at the wedding as the newlywed couple to her currently top-charting song, "Too Late."
While performing, Mr Aboah sprayed money on the dancehall musician who was seen dancing with his wife.
In the caption of the social media post, the Survivor hitmaker noted that her manager was off the market as she congratulated him.
"My Manager @jeezygh is off the market! Congratulations my Gee 🥳🥂#toolate"
Wendy Shay's manager gets married.
Reactions to Wendy Shay's performance
Many people talked about how beautiful Wendy Shay looked at the wedding as they shared their views about her outfit.
Others also highlighted her incredible performance at the wedding, while talking about her hit song.
The beautiful reactions from social media users regarding the wedding video are below:
nurse_ngyedua said:
"Such pure joy exuding from inside her chest. 😍"
macphilliamy said:
"You are looking soooooooooooooooooo much elegant, sweet, stunning and beautiful with it sweet beautiful Queen of Ghana music Wendy Shay, ✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️."
ms._forson said:
"This is nice la"
pin_kytwinkle said:
"Congratulations to them 😍😍😍😍😍"
nanaakua319 said:
"Beautiful to watch 😍"
Nana Akua jams to Wendy Shay's song
YEN.com.gh reported that Wendy Shay's sound went viral on TikTok, unleashing the viral Vivienne trend.
Famous Ghanaian fashion icon Nana Akua Addo joined the challenge and was one of the first celebrities to share an interesting video. Her dance moves grabbed the attention of many people.
Source: YEN.com.gh
