Christabel and Christaline Koomson, Ghanaian twin sisters have inspired many with academic achievements

This comes after the adorable twins bagged their first degrees from the University for Development Studies

The twin sisters flooded their TikTok page with pictures of their graduation ceremony

Adorable Ghanaian twins have taken to social media to celebrate new milestones in their lives after completing tertiary education.

Christabel and Christaline Koomson earned their first degrees after graduating from the University for Development Studies (UDS) a few weeks ago.

Ghanaian twin sisters celebrate after graduating from the same university. Photo credit: @bellaakosua/TikTok.

Christabel was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in Food Hygiene while Christaline also earned a degree in Midwifery.

In a TikTok post sighted by YEN.com.gh, the adorable twins beamed with smiles s they posed for pictures at their graduation ceremony.

Looking ravishingly beautiful in their lace cloth dresses, Christabel and Christaline shared the occasion with their friends and family.

"Indeed the tassel was worth the hassle," they wrote in the caption of their TikTok post.

Netizens celebrate Christabel and Christaline

After their post on social media, netizens who chanced on it thronged the comment section to celebrate and congratulate Christabel and Christaline.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few reactions from netizens to the post, which had racked up close to 1,000 engagements, as of the time of drafting this report, below.

@FOREIGNER wrote:

"Congratulations to both of you."

@Monica Addae also wrote:

"Congratulations dear sisters."

@MABI said:

"Congratulations love."

@Benison Moses also said:

"Congratulations Twins."

Twins become lawyers on the same day

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian twin brothers Paul and Peter Korsi were called to the bar after graduating from the Ghana School of Law.

Paul and Peter Korsi's remarkable achievement was posted on the Facebook page of their alma mater, Bishop Herman College,

Peter Korsi was named Best Student in Law and Family Practice as well as the Best Student in Criminal Procedure.

Friends and classmates of the twins congratulated them on their academic feat upon coming across the post made by Bishop Herman College

The twin brothers, who are alumni of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, are also chartered surveyors.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

