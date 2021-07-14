The organisation decried the verbal abuse of Erastus Asare Donkor, saying it is tantamount to an attack on the press

Kennedy Agayapong called for the attack on Donkor following his submission before the committee probing the Ejura shootings

Media Foundation West Africa also called on the police to take note of the threat against the reporter

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has expressed its disappointment about the attack on journalist Erastus Asare Donkor of Luv FM by Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central.

In a press statement dated Tuesday, July 13, 2021, the organisation stated that the statement made by the MP amounts to an attack on press freedom.

Agyapong called for Donkor to be physically attacked during an interview on Net 2 on July 9, 2021.

The lawmaker made the comments after the Luv FM reporter testified before the Committee probing the Ejura shootings.

"We find the MP's comments inflammatory and reckless, liable to put the life of the reporter of the Kumasi-based radio station in danger. It is therefore a frontal attack on press freedom," reads part of the statement.

"The MFWA condemns the attack on the journalist and the attempt to incite the public against him. We call on the Police to take note of the dangerous pronouncements and the threat that it portends for the journalist's life."

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Lt. Col. Kwasi Ware Peprah, Commanding Officer of the 4th Infantry Battalion has justified the military's tough approach during the Ejura protest.

On Tuesday, June 29, 2021, security personnel shot and killed two people among some young people demonstrating as part of their quest to ask for answers following the death of activist, Ibrahim' Kaaka' Mohammed.

Speaking before a committee probing the killings, Peprah spoke to why the tactics of soldiers are different compared to that of the Police.

Appearing before the Ejura committee, the Multimedia journalist, Erastus Asare Donkor stated that he initially saw four soldiers and then later another three personnel shooting at the protesters.

