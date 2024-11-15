A Ghanaian lady shared on social media that she would prefer being unemployed over accepting a job with a GH¢2000 monthly salary

She emphasized that if paid GH¢2000, she would not give her best effort to the job as expected by her employers

Several social media users who saw her post thronged to the comment section to share varied views on the issue

A Ghanaian lady of social media who lives in Ghana said she would rather not have a job than take one that will pay her GH¢2000 at the end of every month.

The lady did not give reasons for her decision but insisted that the salary would be one of her significant motivations in accepting or refusing a job offer.

In the post, @dedeayeh said that if she accepts a nine-to-five job that pays GH¢2000 monthly, she will not give her all to the business.

“9-5 job 2k a month dier I’ll rather be unemployed chale.”

“Also best believe if you’re paying me 2k a month you won’t get the best version of me sorry,” she added.

Netizens condemn lady for her salary expectation

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to @dedeayeh’s post on X. Read them below

@codekeyz said:

“Direct your frustrations at the government. When you run your own business, you’d understand.”

@ghanartistsclub asked:

“what if you don’t have options ? lol hm.”

@dedeayeh responded:

“That’s unfortunately the reality on ground. However this is a life I’ve lived and I’ll rather not do it again even if my options are limited.”

@Cnelgh wrote:

“Take the job and build up your CV. Even if it’s just 3months 👌”

@VolkswagenGhana said:

“Absolutely 100%, stay at home if your job isn't paying you enough. If we all stand together, they'll have no choice than to increase the salaries they pay or hold the government accountable or BOTH! Never settle.”

@DarkwaRichie wrote:

“You people dey chat on this app ei.”

@Real_Oheneba said:

Go tema industrial area go see 6-6 job with ¢800 salary

@ay_creed0 said:

I quit a 9-5 that paid more than 2k & it’s one of my best decisions in life! If you making 2k a month in Accra, you setting yourself up for failure

Ghanaians earning below GH¢15k must travel abroad

Source: YEN.com.gh