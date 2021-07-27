Afia Schwar is blaming alcohol for dancing during Wendy Shay's performance

That is her story and she is sticking to it no matter what anyone says

The video is a response to a jab that Shay sent her way on Instagram

Comedian and television host, Afia Schwar, has responded to a shade thrown at her by Wendy Shay.

In a new video posted on her Instagram account, Schwar claimed she didn't know the RuffTown artiste was the one performing when she got on the dance floor.

Over the weekend, many videos popped up online of Schwar dancing whilst Wendy Shay was performing at the launch of the 2021 Ghana Music Awards.

The latter saw it as a motivational moment to encourage people to hard work and win over people who dislike them.

Schwar is said to have a strong dislike for the craft of Shay.

I thought it was Patapaa because I was drunk; Afia Schwar explains dancing to Wendy Shay's song. Photo source: @wendyshayofficial

She also added that she thought Patapaa, known for the song 'One Corner' was the one performing because she was under the influence of alcohol.

"I hear Wendy Shay has posted a video of me saying I was her backup dancer. You should forgive me. At the time, I was drunk. I thought it was Patapaa performing," explained Afia in the video.

I sacked Wendy Shay when she came to sit by me when I was sitting with Stacy. I am sure that she saw there was whiskey on the table. When I heard the music playing, I thought it was by Patapaa. Is Wendy Shay even an artiste? Forget about it."

Watch the video below.

Some people, however, seem to think Schwar is not speaking the truth because she feels ashamed to have danced to the song of someone she criticises.

Find below some comments.

Shezzill: "ohhh woboa madam….ade3 no de3 akwadaa no agu wanim ase na gyetum fashy3 woho kod333 na y3ntoa so ……yesss next line"

Afipatty: "Madam U lie bad. Accept ur defeat and move on. You lose pottoooooooo. Very true when jah blessed you, ur haters gonna dance for you."

match_maker-gh: Oh this one di33 woboa hahah ....she yawa u ruff ..she isn't called Wendy shay for no reason haha Shade of the year bam

Jasperlina_jasper: "Alcohol made you dance that dose not change the fact that you danced"

Meanwhile, an old video of Afia Schwarzenegger running down then newly-signed RuffTown Records artiste, Wendy Shay, has surfaced after the musician recently jabbed the actress.

After the death of Ebony Reigns, RuffTown Records signed Wendy Shay in January 2018, and she launched into the music scene with her debut single, Uber Driver.

Source: Yen.com.gh