Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has replied RuffTown singer Wendy Shay after the latter 'shaded' her at programme.

Wendy Shay jabbed Schwar when the two met at the launch of the 2021 Ghana Music Awards UK in Accra.

The singer was one of the artistes who delivered a short performance at the launch.on Friday, July 23, 2021. She performed her hit song, Stevie Wonder, which features Shatta Wale.

Photo source: @wendyshayofficial

Source: Instagram

During Wendy's performance, Afia Schwar was the only person on the floor dancing to her song.

Being a staunch critic of Wendy Shay, Schwar's unending dance to her performance seems to have surprised the singer.

It was while concluding her performance, that Wendy Shay threw jabs at the comedienne.

"If you work hard and God blesses you, your haters are going to dance for you," she said before going off the stage.

Not long after Wendy Shay shared the video to mock Schwar, the comedienne took to Instagram to also share a video in which Stevie Wonder played in the background.

In the comment section, Schwar indicated that she likes the song because of Shatta Wale and not Wendy Shay.

Schwar went further to jab Wendy Shay describing her as failure and a drug addict.

"I like this song becos of @shattawalenima not any failure Anaa drug addict biaa."

Source: Yen