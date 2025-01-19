Dr Kwaku Oteng's Massive Mansion and Fleet of Cars Ignite Reactions: "Richer Than Despite?"
- A video of a massive mansion belonging to Ghanaian entrepreneur Dr Kwaku Oteng has surfaced on social media
- The video shows the interior and exterior of the plush building, which also houses a fleet of cars
- Netizens who saw the video were amazed at the luxurious building and expressed their views in the comments section
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Ghanaians have marvelled at recent footage of a plush building belonging to Ghanaian entrepreneur Dr Kwaku Oteng.
The footage, which has since gone viral, shows the interior and exterior of the huge mansion.
In the video, Dr Kwaku Oteng is spotted receiving guests in his apartment. The plush building also houses his fleet cars, including his G-Wagon, Rolce Roys, Range Rover, etc.
The building has many people questioning who among Dr Kwaku Oteng and Osei Kwame is the richest.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh