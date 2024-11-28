A first-year student at the Saltpond Methodist Senior High School has shared his future aspirations

In a video, the young boy said he wished to become a Member of Parliament for the Republic of Ghana

For this reason, the boy promised to take his studies seriously in to complete his secondary education with flying colours

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Francis Taylor, a 14-year-old student at the Saltpond Methodist Senior High School (MEHISCO)) has shared a sneak peek of his future ambitions.

The young man, who is a first-year student at MEHISCO, said he aspires to become a Member of Parliament (MP) in the future.

Francis Taylor, a 14-year-old SHS boy aspires to be a Member of Parliament. Photo credit: Suleiman Dadzie & UGC.

Source: UGC

Speaking to an alum of the school, Suleman Dadzie, an educationist and counsellor, Francis Taylor, a General Arts student, suggested he choose the programme to learn more about governance and politics.

When asked which constituency he would like to represent, Francis Taylor suggested that because he hailed from Saltpond, he would like to contest the Mfantsiman seat when the time comes.

The SHS boy also advised his fellow first-year students to be admitted to MEHISCO.

"They should learn hard, so that they can achieved their goals. As for me, I'm not coming here to play. I will make sure that I will achieve what I achieve here and leave here with a better certificate," he said.

The young boy, who looked a bit diminutive, said his experience at MEHISCO had been great so far, with his classmates and seniors treating him well.

Francis Taylor gained admission into MEHISCO this year after passing his Basic Education Certificate Examination at the Feteh Kakraba SDA Junior High School.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Suleman Dadzie stated that Francis Taylor is an orphan who was cared for by a benevolent woman after his parents' deaths.

Francis Taylor's confidence awes netizens

After Suleman Dadzie shared the video of his interaction with Francis Taylor, netizens appeared awed by his confidence, as they blessed him with kind words in the comment section.

@Pink Lady said:

"Ooooooo my son big dreams may SOVEREIGN GOD locate you in all your ways Amem amem amem."

@mazerk10 also said:

"Waooow may Allah be with him."

@sexylouisa31 wrote:

"God's ear direct go higher dear God be with you Amen Amen Amen."

A 5-year-old girl aspires to be a doctor

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a five-year-old Ghanaian girl was strongly interested in the medical profession.

The little girl, famously known as Adjoa Lil Doc, said in a recent interview that she aspired to become a medical doctor.

Adjoa Lil Doc told the BBC she wanted to become a doctor to save lives.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh